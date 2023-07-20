Fill Out Your Garage With These Awesome Harbor Freight Deals
Lots of discounts on lifts, jacks, and winches going on right now.
Harbor Freight has a bunch of coupon deals on automotive and garage-related equipment right now including $30 off a variety of lifts and jacks, $50 off a four-ton floor jack (only in green, though), $50 off of an airless paint sprayer, and $40 off of a "400-pound, 43-inch professional creeper."
If anybody is looking for a serious discount on that latter item, though, don't hesitate to hit me up via email, I know a guy. (It's me. I'm the guy.)
- Disc Brake Pad and Caliper Service Tool Kit, 11-Piece ($18 off)
- 6 Ton Heavy Duty Ratcheting Jack Stands, Slate Gray ($10 off)
- Aluminum Bearing and Seal Driver Set, 16 Piece ($30 off)
- 450 lb. Low Lift Transmission Jack ($30 off)
- 3 Ton Floor Jack with RAPID PUMP, Red ($30 off)
- 1500 lb. Steel ATV/Motorcycle Lift ($30 off)
- 800 lb. Low Lift Transmission Jack ($55 off)
- 4 ton Professional Floor Jack with RAPID PUMP, Green ($50 off)
- 3 ton Low-Profile Aluminum Racing Floor Jack with RAPID PUMP ($50 off)
- 1000 lb. Capacity 1-1/2 in. x 10 ft. Ratcheting Tie Down Straps, 4 Pack ($5 off)
- 12V LED Trailer Light Kit ($10 off)
- 2500 lb. ATV/Utility Winch with Wire Rope and Wireless Remote Control ($5 off)
- 2-Ball Adjustable Aluminum Hitch, 6 in. Drop / 6 in. Rise ($15 off)
- 3500 lb. ATV/Powersport 12V Winch with Wire Rope ($20 off)
- 12,000 lb. Winch with Synthetic Rope and Wireless Remote ($50 off)
- 300 lb. Capacity Low-Profile Creeper, Black ($10 off)
- 400 lb. Capacity 43 in. Professional Creeper ($40 off)
- 30 in. Pedestal High Velocity Shop Fan ($40 off)
- Airless Paint, Primer & Stain Sprayer ($50 off)
- 2 Ton-Capacity Foldable Shop Crane ($30 off)
