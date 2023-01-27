Jam Out While Working On Your Car With These Garage Radio Deals

Working in the garage is a symphony of grunts, groans, clanks, and other loud or obscene words. But it doesn’t have to be.

A good garage speaker drowns out most of those noises—I said most—and replaces them with jams, tunes, and otherwise better sounds. But these aren’t your dad’s garage radios, they sound way better. Some are Bluetooth-equipped, battery-powered, and some are just good ol’ radios. But here is the best part: they’re all on sale.