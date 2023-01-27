Jam Out While Working On Your Car With These Garage Radio Deals
Tune in to better sounds than shop talk with these deals on a garage radio.
Working in the garage is a symphony of grunts, groans, clanks, and other loud or obscene words. But it doesn’t have to be.
A good garage speaker drowns out most of those noises—I said most—and replaces them with jams, tunes, and otherwise better sounds. But these aren’t your dad’s garage radios, they sound way better. Some are Bluetooth-equipped, battery-powered, and some are just good ol’ radios. But here is the best part: they’re all on sale.
Here’s what we found.
- DEWALT 12V/20V MAX* Portable Radio, Bluetooth, Cordless (10% off)
- IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, 40W Portable Wireless Speaker, 32H Playtime (26% off)
- Milwaukee 2890-20 18V Dual Chemistry M18 Jobsite Radio with Shock Absorbing End Caps (40% off)
- Milwaukee 2951-20 M12 Lithium-Ion Cordless Jobsite Radio/Bluetooth Speaker with Built-In Charger (17%)
- Sangean LB-100 Ultra Rugged Compact AM / FM Radio Yellow (28% off)
- Panasonic Portable AM / FM Radio (17% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
