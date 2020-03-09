Best Motorcycle Radio: Stay Connected On the Go

There may be difficulties listening to others talking through the speaker. Velcro needs adjusting regularly.

This motorcycle speak system uses noise-cancellation technology, so you can listen to your music and make calls without disruptions. It also allows you to talk to up to four riders at one time, with an intercom range up to 1600 meters.

THOKWOK designed this headset to attach to your helmet, with Bluetooth technology. It comes with echo cancellation and noise suppression technology to eliminate any background noise.

Bluetooth technology cuts out above speeds over 80 miles per hour. A hassle to stabilize on your motorcycle when installing.

Kenwood designed this radio and speaker with Bluetooth connectivity, so you can play music directly from your smartphone without the need for a subwoofer.

However, we’ve discovered some of the best motorcycle audio systems on the market that are portable, lightweight, and contain all the same features as an in-car radio. Take a look through the full range of options so you can stay entertained while you’re on the road.

Who doesn’t love listening to their favorite music while on the go? Most vehicles come with a radio that allows you to do this, but unfortunately, motorcycles don’t.

If you’re interested in this item, consider that the installation process is lengthy and fiddly. You need to perfectly align the speakers for the best music quality.

Its convenient button style allows you to skip music, power on/off, and adjust the volume control while you’re on the go. We love the luxurious chrome style that provides a durable finish, while ensuring the speakers look polished and stylish.

This radio system is made in the USA and features Bluetooth connectivity. Kenwood designed these speakers with a USB connector, so you change your device while listening to your favorite music, without the need for headphones.

However, consider that the Bluetooth connection can switch off when you’re traveling at speeds above 50 miles per hour. Also, the volume can be limited.

The noise-canceling technology allows for clear audio, even at high speeds. Made of all-silica gel, this motorcycle Bluetooth headset remains waterproof, making it suitable to use when it’s raining and snowing.

This Bluetooth headset offers a hands-free connection, so you can listen to music and answer phone calls while riding. Featuring Bluetooth v3.0 connectivity, it’s compatible with a range of smartphones. You can continue using the Bluetooth headset for up to 10 hours before it needs recharging.

The interchangeable microphones enable you to adjust the design from an open-face to a flip-face design. If you’re interested in this purchase, consider that the Velcro can become loose after several uses, so you’ll need to adjust this throughout long journeys.

LEXIN wants you to stay connected to music and your friends with this radio set. It attaches to your helmet via glue and Velcro, and you don’t need to pull over to answer phone calls or change your track ever again. This device gives you access to S Voice and Siri voice commands for iPhone and Samsung users.

Benefits of Motorcycle Radios

Communicate with other riders. One of the main benefits of motorcycle stereo systems is being able to talk with other riders or answer your smartphone while riding, without having to pull over.

Communicate with other riders. One of the main benefits of motorcycle stereo systems is being able to talk with other riders or answer your smartphone while riding, without having to pull over. Listen to music.

Jazz up your motorcycle. These radios look cool and provide a sophisticated touch to your motorcycle and helmet.

Types of Motorcycle Radios

Mounted Speaker

Motorcycle speakers that mount to a motorcycle’s handlebars play music aloud for all to hear. They’re robust and weatherproof to withstand all weather conditions, including snow and rain. They’re trickier to install, though, as they require handlebar mount equipment and accessories.

Helmet Radio

A radio that connects to your helmet, with no aux, is generally less expensive than speakers that mount to a motorcycle. They don’t offer the opportunity to charge your smartphone at the same time as listening to music via apps such as Spotify or receiving calls. They’re a popular choice for listening to music inside your helmet without disturbing others and taking personal calls without risking your safety while riding.

Top Brands

Kenwood

Founded in 1946, Kenwood is a Japanese company that designs and creates audio for cars, plus two-way radio communications equipment for home and travel use. We recommend the Kenwood Cruiser Motorcycle Stereo Speakers, which is a durable product that offers a Bluetooth connection.

Lexin

Lexin was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in the United States. Its range of products includes headsets, accessories, and kits for motorcycles. The LEXIN Motorcycle Bluetooth Radio stays connected to your device with an extended range for excellent versatility and practicality.

Golden Hawk

Founded in the 1950s and headquartered in the United States, Golden Hawk prides itself in selling motorcycle stereo equipment and accessories to help riders enjoy their rides. We recommend the GoldenHawk Waterproof Speakers. They mount to your handlebars and generate a bass-boosting, quality sound.

Motorcycle Radios Pricing

Up to $70: For this price range, expect access to FM radio with a device that fits your helmet. It’ll have Bluetooth connection that’s generally compatible with two devices at the same time.

Up to $70: For this price range, expect access to FM radio with a device that fits your helmet. It'll have Bluetooth connection that's generally compatible with two devices at the same time. $70-$110:

$110 and up: For a high-end motorcycle radio, this won't lose Bluetooth connection when driving at fast speeds. You'll also receive more features for your music, such as play, skip, rewind, and more.

Key Features

Sound Quality

The sound quality is one of the most important features of a motorcycle radio. You can expect a range between 600-100 watts, which can affect the maximum volume and overall sound quality. Look into the maximum decibels, too, especially if you travel at high speeds or on uneven terrain. Most rated over 140 decibels are the best quality.

Connectivity

Depending on your budget and preferences, you can opt for a minimum FM capability. However, most come with Bluetooth connection, and some even allow multiple devices to connect to the radio at one time. If you wish to charge your smartphone while listening to music, the unit should have a USB connection that fits your device.

Durability

You want the device to remain long-lasting, so it must be equipped with high-quality materials. ABS and polycarbonate are preferred materials, as they’re sturdy but lightweight. Whether you opt for a Bluetooth device for your helmet or speakers that attach to your handlebars, you’ll likely wish for a waterproof feature. Check to see that it’s compatible and will remain working in the rain or harsh winds.

Other Considerations

Installation. Whether you opt for an audio system that attaches to your helmet or speakers on your handlebars, check that the device comes with all the necessary fasteners and mounting brackets you need.

Installation. Whether you opt for an audio system that attaches to your helmet or speakers on your handlebars, check that the device comes with all the necessary fasteners and mounting brackets you need. Distance.

Charge. Another consideration is how long the device can operate before requiring a charge. Consider how long you travel to calculate the number of hours the charge should last.

Best Motorcycle Radio Reviews & Recommendations 2020