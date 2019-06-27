Best Motorcycle Locks: The Top Devices For Securing Your Bike 

Thieves steal more than 44,000 motorcycles a year in the United States. The best motorcycle anti-theft system will give you peace of mind when you park your bike outside. Our motorcycle locks review narrows down the best locks on the market. We recommended you combine two to three motorcycle locking systems for maximum security protection.

The lock won't prevent someone from picking up your motorcycle and stealing it. Also, it may be hard to turn the lock after it rains and may require lubrication.

It is solid, easy to use, and comes in bright, visible colors. You will never forget it's on your motorcycle once you put your hands on the handlebars.

This lock fits most motorcycles, and its twist grip ranges in size from 27-38 millimeters. It's lightweight and compact, and the reinforced nylon casing protects the lock from corrosion.

The lock is bulky and heavy and may be easy to saw through and remove. It may become more difficult to lock and unlock after a few months of use.

The lock is large with a long reach. It's very smooth and sturdy, is easy to work with, and has a ratcheting mechanism that allows you to lock your bike tightly.

This weather-resistant lock can secure a variety of items, and the length is adjustable. Its extra heavy-duty construction withstands more than 1,500 pounds of pressure. Its coating prevents scratches and scrapes.

The yellow paint may wear off where it contacts the rotor, and you must lube it to avoid jamming the keys. Also, it does not fit all types of motorcycles.

This lock is well-made, durable, and easy to put on and remove. It’s heavy, solid, and the locking mechanism is smooth. It's highly visible and feels and looks tough.

This compact, lightweight, and weatherproof lock feature a 5-millimeter pin diameter to fit smaller vent holes. It comes with a bright orange reminder cable and two stainless steel keys.

Benefits of Motorcycle Locks

Locks for motorcycles greatly reduce the possibility that your bike will be stolen. Thieves are less likely to target a bike that has a visible lock on the wheel or bars or a chain affixed to a light post. Peace of mind. When you install a motorcycle security device on your bike, it allows you to go about your day without anxiety. You don't have to worry that someone may be plotting to take what's not theirs.

When you install a motorcycle security device on your bike, it allows you to go about your day without anxiety. You don't have to worry that someone may be plotting to take what's not theirs. Lower insurance premiums. Some insurance companies will give you a break on your insurance policy if you install the best motorcycle security device on certain makes and models that are prone to theft.

Types of Motorcycle Locks Disc Locks This type of lock goes through the holes of the brake disc and prevents the motorcycle from rolling more than a few inches forward or backward. A thief can remove this type of security lock only by cutting through the steel with heavy equipment, which can be challenging and very noisy. The best motorcycle disc locks are a big deterrent, and they can be placed on either the front or back wheel. Some motorcycles such as vintage bikes may not have the right brakes for this type of lock. Grip Locks This type of lock is used on the handlebars and is also known as a throttle lock, clutch lock, brake lock, or handlebar lock. It clamps down on the brake lever or clutch lever. When properly installed, a grip lock will immobilize the clutch, brake, and throttle. This type of lock is small, easy to use, and is designed to fit many different types of motorcycles. Chain Locks Chain locks are typically bigger and heavier than other types of locks. This makes them less portable than disc and grip locks. The best motorcycle lock and chain is advantageous if you seek extra security. You can lock the bike to an immovable object such as a light post and then use a utility or bar lock through the motorcycle's rims. Bar Locks Bar locks are very large pieces of steel that lock around your bike. They can be used on a variety of makes and models, and they are installed through alloy motorcycle rims. You can use this type of lock in conjunction with a chain lock to secure your motorcycle to a light post. Top Brands Kryptonite Kryptonite launched in 1971 after a man named Michael Zane invented the first U-Lock for bicycle security. The company, based in Canton, Mass., also has locks for motorcycle security and recommends using two security products at once to drive a thief to choose another target. A couple of top products are the Kryptonite Keeper 5s Yellow Disc Lock and the Kryptonite New York Fahgettaboudit Chain. Master Lock Master Lock was founded in 1921 and is based in Oak Creek, Wisc. The company creates innovative security and safety solutions for consumer, commercial, and industrial end users. It's known as the largest global manufacturer and marketer of padlocks. One recommended product is the Master Lock Chain Lock. The Club The founder of the steering wheel lock The Club created the product after his Cadillac was stolen. He worked closely with law enforcement auto theft squads to build his business. The Club is part of Winner International, a privately held security products company headquartered in Sharon, Penn. One recommended product is The Club Utility Lock. OnGuard Locks OnGuard Locks is based in Boston, Mass., and was founded in 2002. The company manufactures U-locks, chain locks, armored cable locks, coil cable locks, cable locks, cables, chains, disc locks, locking skewers, padlocks, and alarm locks for bikes, motorcycles, and more. One top product is the OnGuard Mastiff 6' x 3/8" Quad Chain Lock. Grip-Lock Grip-Lock Global Limited manufactures and distributes the Grip-Lock motorcycle security system, a portable and stylish locking solution for your bike. The company launched in 2014, and its Grip-Lock is made in New Zealand. The company provides a 10-year warranty with its product. Motorcycle Lock Pricing $20-$100: If you want the strongest motorcycle lock, you will have to pay a little bit of money. That's because security experts recommend you use two to three different types of motorcycle locks in conjunction in order to provide maximum theft protection. Key Features Reminder Cable The best motorcycle wheel lock should include a reminder cable. You put the cable over your handlebars and towards the lock to remind you that your bike is locked. This is crucial because if you forget you have a disc lock on your bike and try to ride it, you can damage your motorbike. Other Considerations

A heavy-duty motorcycle lock should be made of durable material such as steel or aluminum alloy. The product should be long lasting and resist rust and corrosion. Also, make sure the metal does not damage your bike. Some are made of materials that may scratch or harm the wheel or other parts of your motorcycle. Portability: Top-rated motorcycle locks should be easy to carry. You should be able to take them with you on your saddlebags or put them in a backpack. If a lock is too bulky and heavy, you're less likely to use it, thus compromising the safety of your motorcycle.

Top-rated motorcycle locks should be easy to carry. You should be able to take them with you on your saddlebags or put them in a backpack. If a lock is too bulky and heavy, you're less likely to use it, thus compromising the safety of your motorcycle. Ease of Use: A motorcycle lock system should be easy to use. Find a brand that is simple to install and just as simple to remove. If the lock is too complicated or it is a struggle to maneuver, it will be very frustrating. It may even prevent you from using the lock.

Best Motorcycle Lock Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Motorcycle Lock Overall: Kryptonite Keeper 5s Yellow Disc Lock

This compact, lightweight, and weatherproof lock feature a dual reinforced high-security disc-style cylinder. Its 5-millimeter pin diameter fits smaller vent holes. This stapler-style disc lock immobilizes vehicles to prevent roll-away or ride-away theft. It comes with a bright orange reminder cable and two stainless steel keys. This lock is well made, durable, and easy to put on and remove. It feels solid and the locking mechanism is smooth. It's small enough to fit in your riding jacket pocket or a handlebar pouch, and it's highly visible, making it a great deterrent. The lock feels and looks tough, and the key is not removable unless the lock is locked, giving you peace of mind. One problem is the yellow paint may wear off where it comes into contact with the rotor, and you must lube it to avoid jamming the keys. Also, it does not fit all types of motorcycles. It works better if you pair it with a chain or a grip lock for added security. It doesn't prevent your bike from being loaded into a van, but it keeps a thief from rolling it away. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Motorcycle Lock Value: The Club Utility Lock

This weather-resistant utility lock can secure a variety of items, including motorcycles, ATVs, scooters, patio furniture, and tools. The length adjusts from 8.5 inches up to 11.5 inches and is 6.25 inches wide on the inside. Its extra heavy-duty construction withstands more than 1,500 pounds of pressure. The vinyl coating tempered steel protects your motorcycle from scratches and scrapes. The lock is large and has a long reach, making it convenient to lock in awkward positions. The locking mechanism is very smooth and sturdy. It's durable and difficult to break, yet not too hard for an owner to operate. It holds up well in various elements, is easy to work with, and has a ratcheting mechanism that allows you to lock your bike more tightly. It also comes with four keys, so you'll have plenty of spares. The biggest downside is the lock is bulky and heavy (nearly 3.5 pounds), which makes it uncomfortable to carry. There are also some complaints that the lock is easy to saw through and remove. In addition, it may become more difficult to lock and unlock after a few months of use if it’s exposed to a lot of moisture. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Motorcycle Lock Honorable Mention: Grip-Lock

