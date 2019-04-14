Best Amp for Component Speakers: Get Crystal Clear Sound in Your Car

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Not too many people are proud of their car’s factory sound system. For this reason, getting the best amp for your component speakers is essential. With an aftermarket amp, you’ll get more power, excellent sound clarity, and fantastic volume. However, you will need to pick out the best amplifier for your component speakers that won’t let you down. Lucky for you, we have compiled a guide to help you get the best stereo amp for your vehicle.

Best Amp for Component Speakers Overall: Rockford Fosgate R500XD

Best Value Amp for Component Speakers: Kenwood KAC-910D

Best Amp for Component Speakers Honorable Mention: JL Audio Slash

Benefits of an Amplifier

Better sound quality. Underpowered component speakers are one of the most common causes of low sound quality. An amplifier gives your car audio a power source that can drive your speakers without straining. Unlike your in-dash stereo, an external amp can be developed without compromises and isn’t limited to available space.

Underpowered component speakers are one of the most common causes of low sound quality. An amplifier gives your car audio a power source that can drive your speakers without straining. Unlike your in-dash stereo, an external amp can be developed without compromises and isn’t limited to available space. Extra power for upgraded speakers. A factory audio system may not effectively power newly-installed aftermarket speakers that are louder and more powerful than the factory ones. They require more power and peak, something that your stock audio system cannot provide.

A factory audio system may not effectively power newly-installed aftermarket speakers that are louder and more powerful than the factory ones. They require more power and peak, something that your stock audio system cannot provide. Power a subwoofer. Subwoofer speakers require more power than your stock audio system can provide. Investing in a separate amplifier will help produce the power needed to fire up a subwoofer.

Types of Car Amplifiers

Mono-Channel Amplifier

As the name suggests, the mono-channel amplifier only has a single channel. Since it only has one channel, it produces more power than other multi-channel amplifiers. Due to their limited use, mono-channel amplifiers are ideal for powering subwoofers. Bass speakers only require one channel.

Two-Channel Amplifier

Two-channel amplifiers have two distinct channels. They can run two speakers or bridge together to provide more power for a single component speaker. Two-channel amplifiers have two Classes, A and AB. Class A amps use a single transistor. They are advantageous since they produce a sound that is clear and direct. A significant drawback is that they use more energy, creating a lot of heat in the process. Class AB two-channel amplifiers are made of two transistors. This circuitry makes it more energy-efficient and reliable.

Three-Channel Amplifier

Ideally, this is two amplifiers connected to one. A three-channel amplifier is a combination of Class AB and D circuitry into a single amp. Since there are three channels, two are used for the component speakers and one for the subwoofer. Three-channel amplifiers are popular since they offer a good solution for limited space in vehicles that have compact interiors. However, if you are looking to get your audio system fully amplified, you are better off with other types of amplifiers.

Four-Channel Amplifier

This is perhaps the most common type of car amplifiers. The four-channel amp has four outputs with a capability of powering two speakers with a subwoofer or two front and two rear speakers.

Five-Channel Amplifier

Like a three-channel power amplifier, the five-channel amplifier is like two amplifiers connected to one. It is a four-channel amplifier connected to a mono-block amplifier. This amplifier has the capability of powering four speakers and a single subwoofer. The single channel line is reserved for the subwoofer since it requires more power.

Six-Channel Amplifier

The six-channel amplifier is relatively widespread and only used for specific purposes or in larger cars with much more space. This amplifier has the capability of powering six individual speakers. The subwoofer takes up two channels, while the remaining four channels power the front and rear speakers. If you are looking to build a high-spec car audio system for your vehicle, the six-channel amp is your best bet.

Top Brands

Kenwood

Kenwood is a famous Japanese audio company established in 1946. The company first came to America in the early ’60s before expanding to the rest of the world. The company started as “Trio's Products” before changing its name to “Kenwood” to sound more American. Kenwood develops a wide variety of audio equipment, including high-quality speakers, subwoofers, audio players, amplifiers, and components. Kenwood is synonymous with quality audio, making it one of the world’s largest manufacturers. The Kenwood KAC-910D is one of its quality products.

Rockford

Rockford was founded back in 1973 by American inventor James M. Fosgate. The company has a reputation for superior, quality audio products. Rockford amplifiers were an instant hit after its introduction to the car audio market. Fans praised it for its unique builds and excellent audio performance. Even after the founder left the company in 1981, Rockford continued to expand into the corporation it is today. The company still produces a wide variety of audio systems for cars and households too. One of its popular audio amplifiers is the Rockford Fosgate R500XD.

JL Audio

JL Audio is an American audio products company that was founded back in 1975 by James Birch and Lucio Proni. The company started manufacturing home speaker systems and kits. In 1980, as the car revolution began, Speaker Warehouse, JL Audio’s sister company that specialized in speaker repair and sales, ventured into car audio systems, designing subwoofers. Before long, Speaker Warehouse was the leading dealer of JL Audio products and the go-to place for high-end audio equipment in South Florida. One of its bestselling products is the JL Audio Slash.

Amplifier Pricing

Under $200: There are a variety of amps for component speakers available at this price. However, the audio products you are likely to find at this range only have the basic functionality with low power output. Depending on the company, products at this price range are popular due to their low cost and decent performance.

There are a variety of amps for component speakers available at this price. However, the audio products you are likely to find at this range only have the basic functionality with low power output. Depending on the company, products at this price range are popular due to their low cost and decent performance. U nder $200- $800: The best amplifiers in the car audio market are available at this price range. These amplifiers have extra features, more power output, quality sound, and durable builds.

The best amplifiers in the car audio market are available at this price range. These amplifiers have extra features, more power output, quality sound, and durable builds. Over $1000: There aren’t a lot of amplifiers in this price range. These units are the best of the best. They have multiple functionalities, superior quality builds, features, and sound. These products are designed with the highest-quality materials to offer the best performance.

Key Features

Amplifier Class

There are four different Classes of amplifiers: A, B, AB, and D. The categories refer to the internal design of a specific amplifier’s electronic circuitry. For example, Class A amplifiers are known for high-frequency sound but are inefficient due to high operating temperatures. Class B amps, on the other hand, are energy-efficient but experience distortion during peak frequencies. Class AB amps have excellent high-frequency sound, are energy-efficient, but have lower performance compared to Class A. Class D amps are energy efficient, have superb low-frequency sound, but have feeble high-frequency audio.

Gain/Bass Boost

Gain is the setting that lets a user match the output voltage of the head unit in the car to the output voltage of the amplifier. It's important to note that some head units will have more output voltage than others. The level or gain feature in the amp is responsible for matching the output voltage of the amplifier to the signal that it receives from the vehicle’s head unit. Therefore, if the GAIN or LEVEL is set too high, you will be over-amplifying the sound, relaying a distorted signal to the subwoofers.

Crossover

Part of the preamp process involves some circuitry known as crossover. The crossover is a process where full range audio signals fed into the amplifier split electronically into separate frequencies. The crossover is like a traffic cop directing the flow of traffic. Directed frequencies are reproduced by specialized speakers such as tweeters and woofers. Car audio systems have two types of crossovers: the active crossover and the passive crossover.

Frequency or Filter Adjustments

Once the amplifier crossovers have been set to the appropriate frequency range, users can dial them even further by using filters. The main idea behind the filters is to send the specific music frequencies to the speakers that can reproduce them. When a user sends all the frequencies to all the speakers, it causes the amplifier to work harder, forcing the component speakers to try to play frequencies they aren’t designed to handle. Therefore, incorrectly setting your vehicle’s crossovers and filters will cause distortion and could potentially damage your amplifier, speakers, and subwoofer.

Other Considerations

Amplifier Inputs: The automobile amp inputs transmit the signal from your car’s in-dash head unit to the vehicle’s amplifier. If it's an aftermarket head unit, it will have RCA preamp outputs that will allow you to connect the receiver directly to the car amp. Some stock car stereos don’t have preamp outputs, meaning you won’t be able to join the amp to the in-dash unit. If this is the case, consider shopping for an amplifier with speaker level inputs.

The automobile amp inputs transmit the signal from your car’s in-dash head unit to the vehicle’s amplifier. If it's an aftermarket head unit, it will have RCA preamp outputs that will allow you to connect the receiver directly to the car amp. Some stock car stereos don’t have preamp outputs, meaning you won’t be able to join the amp to the in-dash unit. If this is the case, consider shopping for an amplifier with speaker level inputs. RMS Power: RMS means Root Mean Square and refers to the amount of continuous power, measured in watts, which a specific amplifier can produce. Manufacturers often brag about the peak power ratings on amps. The peak power rating isn’t an accurate indicator to consider when looking for an amplifier to buy. The peak power is the maximum wattage an amp can deliver during sound peak. Therefore, the peak power is not sustainable and is achieved intermittently during music playback.

Best Amp for Component Speakers Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Amp for Component Speakers Overall: Rockford Fosgate R500XD