Best Snow Traction Mats: Our Top Picks for Max Grip

Few things are more frustrating in the winter than getting your vehicle stuck in the snow. But with some handy snow traction mats, you can get out of trouble easily and quickly without assistance. All-weather tire traction mats allow your wheels to grab hold of the snow and ice to get you back on the road. Here's everything you need to know to find the right mats. Best Snow Traction Mat Overall: MAXTRAX MKII Vehicle Recovery and Extraction Device for Stuck Vehicle

Best Value Snow Traction Mat: Portable Tow Truck Portable Tire Traction Mats

Why Buy Snow Traction Mats? Get unstuck quickly. If the tire chains fail, it can take hours for a tow truck to provide help, particularly when there's a storm. The roads get really bad, and many people end up needing assistance as well, even when they have all-wheel or four-wheel drive.

Chains are a hassle. Traction mats for snow are a much simpler alternative to snow chains. For emergency traction, they're also a good substitute to sand or kitty litter, which can be very messy.

Tow trucks are expensive. If you don't have AAA or subscribe to a towing service, it can be pricey to call for assistance in order to get out of the snow.

Store them in your vehicle. Snow traction mats are quite portable and can be easily stored in your trunk, cargo space, or even under the seats, depending on their size.

Get some peace of mind. If you have to drive in snowy weather for work or other reasons, traction mats for cars will give you (and your loved ones) a sense of security.

Skip the assistance. While it's great to have help when you're stuck, you can usually use vehicle traction mats by yourself. They're quite helpful when you're driving solo or traveling on a road with no one else around.

One size (usually) fits all. Unlike snow chains, you can use an auto traction mat only when you need one, and it won't require installation on the car tires. Most brands work on all vehicle types and tire sizes.

Keep your vehicle safe. Traction pads for trucks or cars will not hurt your vehicle. They are temporarily inserted under the tires so your vehicle has a better grip. Types of Snow Traction Mats Regular Tire Traction Mats Good-quality traction mats for mud, sand, and snow are generally rigid in structure and don't fold up for storage. They are typically a few feet long but can be taller or shorter. Some are designed to stack together for storage purposes. They are intended to provide as much traction as possible but may take up a few feet of space in your vehicle. Foldable Tire Traction Mats Foldable mats take up less space in your vehicle's trunk or cargo area. They are collapsible and compact, making them easier to stow than their non-folding counterparts. They tend to be less expensive and less durable than rigid mats, but are good for a quick emergency. If you frequently get stuck in snow, sand, or mud, however, you may want to consider more expensive solid mats that don't fold up for storage. Top Brands of Snow Traction Mats MAXTRAX MAXTRAX's founder created the company in 2001 and aimed to make a quick, easy-to-use product for recovering a stranded vehicle. In 2010, the MAXTRAX MKII won two Global Media Awards for Best New Product at the 2010 SEMA Show. MAXTRAX products are available in 30 countries. One top product is the MAXTRAX MKII Vehicle Recovery and Extraction Device for Stuck Vehicle. TRED Australian-owned and operated, TRED is known for creating recovery boards for off-roaders. Their popular two-in-one design features both a shovel and a heavy-duty, highly-engineered recovery ramp intended to serve as a Total Recovery and Extraction Device. TRED is part of Venlo Investments Pty. Ltd., based in Queensland. Snow Traction Mat Pricing Under $20: There are a variety of off-road traction mats at this price, but the quality is hit or miss. If they're not strong enough, they may break after just one use. This range is best for small car owners or first-time users.

$20-$100: There are a handful of snow traction mats in this price range, and some are decent quality. They are good for an emergency if used and maintained properly.

Over $100: You need to spend a few hundred dollars to get really strong, durable, high-quality snow traction mats made of heavy-duty plastics. They last much longer than cheaper mats and are essential if you drive in harsh conditions or frequently get stuck in the snow, sand, or mud. Plus, you will still save some money compared to typical snow tires. Key Features Handles & Straps A select number of snow traction mats are equipped with straps that allow you to connect them together so they stay put for storage purposes. Others feature handles either on the end or sides of the product, making them more convenient to carry, particularly if the traction mats are a couple of feet long. Built-In Shovel Several snow traction mats and recovery/extraction devices are angled on one or two edges to act as a shovel. This allows you to clear away some of the snow before attempting to free your vehicle from a slippery surface. The angled edge can also serve as an ice scraper if necessary. Other Considerations Size. Make sure you know the dimensions of the mats/recovery and extraction device before making a purchase because some are longer than others. If you plan on storing them in your vehicle, you'll want to ensure that you have enough space to accommodate them. Some mats are several feet long, while others fold up and are more portable.

Clean up. The mats may get dirty, wet, or muddy after a recovery, which may be less problematic if you store them in the trunk or cargo bed. It can be less convenient to put them back in a sedan following an extraction, so keep that in mind when choosing a snow traction mat. Best Snow Traction Mats Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Snow Traction Mat Overall: MAXTRAX MKII Vehicle Recovery and Extraction Device for Stuck Vehicle

The MAXTRAX mats are made of a UV-stabilized, flexible, and strong reinforced nylon. They weigh 17 pounds and are 46 by 14 by 4 inches. The product’s cleats cling to the tire tread as well as the snowy, muddy, or sandy terrain underneath. The pair includes six built-in handles and a shovel at both ends to make extraction easier. The MaxTrax mats are extremely strong and can accommodate very large vehicles, including a van weighing several tons. The straps make it easy to find them when they get buried in the snow or mud. For storage, they stack really close together to fit into tight spaces. Best of all, their lightweight construction still offers a higher degree of durability than other models. One downside is that they are on the pricier side. If you are looking for something to use for the occasional snowstorm, a cheaper model might be a better option. In addition, the nubs can rub off if the tires are allowed to spin on them, which is not advised. Best Value Snow Traction Mat: Portable Tow Truck Portable Tire Traction Mats

Portable Tow Truck's tire traction mats are suitable for snow, ice, mud, and sand and work on all vehicles regardless of the type of tires they have. The mats are made of polypropylene, weigh 2.5 pounds, and are 36 inches long. They are simple to store in the trunk or under a seat. These mats are inexpensive compared to other brands. They flex and conform well in cold temperatures and work nicely in both ice and snow. The spikes on the bottom grab the ice and keep the mat in place during use, saving you a lot of time and aggravation when freeing a stuck vehicle. Finally, they have an easy-to-read marking on the top side to position the mats correctly. The downsides of these mats reflect their budget-oriented design. The pads may show some wear after use, and they may need to be replaced after a couple of years. They are also bulky and can’t fold to store in small, tight spaces. In muddy conditions, they’ve been known to slide around under the weight of heavier vehicles. Best Snow Traction Mat Honorable Mention: MAXSA 2033 Escaper Buddy Traction Mats

