The Best Snow Plows: Clear Out a Bunch of Powder in One Fell Swoop
Snow plows make for very effective snow removal if you’ve got the space to warrant it.
Shoveling snow is one of those activities that could either be a great opportunity for a good workout or be a complete and thorough pain in the rear end. We'll hazard a guess and say that most folks find it to be the latter. Luckily, there are products out there that enable you to put a massive shovel on the front of your truck, SUV, or even ATV, and remove literally tons of it quite easily and quickly: Snow plows!
Finding the best snow plow for your setup can take some research and planning. How big is your vehicle? How big is the area you're looking to make snow-less? Are you considering making some coin off of your efforts with your shiny new snow plow? Luckily, we've whipped this handy buying guide to help you in your search. Check it out!
Our Methodology
Unfortunately, this time around we didn't get the chance to climb up into a full-size pickup truck, fire up its meaty diesel engine, and drop each of these blades into some several-feet-high powder. Or, straddle a modest-sized ATV. But we did read through user reviews, took note of useful features, and then compared them with each product's price tag. For more on how we select and highlight products, have a gander at this.
Snow Plow Reviews and Recommendations
Best Overall
Meyer Home Plow 80 in. x 18 in. Residential Auto-Angling Snow Plow with Electric LiftSEE IT
This 80 x 18 unit by Meyer works well for residential applications, especially mounted up to any light-duty truck or SUV. Its automatic blade angling makes easy work of clearing off one's driveway, and easy installation and removal make it even easier.
Though, it's not the truly perfect setup. Some users reported having issues with the wireless remote, and others noted that not all hardware was included in the packaging. When it comes to the latter, it's a good idea to take inventory of everything before digging into assembly and installation.
The WingMan by Meyer is a very sturdy, top-of-the-line unit. It features a 90 x 36 blade and users report that it's got a very good hydraulic system, so it's equipped for commercial use. Then, thanks to the included wheels on the back side, it's easy to install, remove, and store. As an added bonus, it includes super bright lights for an all-night-long removal service.
When it comes to commercial applications, users report that it's good for lighter service but it might not hold up to serious, season-long abuse. It's also quite expensive, though considering its size and features, it beats out a lot of similar-level units from other brands.
Best Value
DK2 82 in. x 19 in. Heavy-Duty Universal Mount T-Frame Snow Plow Kit with Winch and Wireless RemoteSEE IT
This 82 x 19 heavy-duty unit by DK2 made it into our list simply due to its massive amount of positive reviews. For the price, it's a great size for many applications, so it'll clear snow quite effectively. Speaking of effectiveness, users say it's easy to assemble, install, and operate.
However, users have reported that hardware rusts rather quickly. That means it's a good idea to coat it all with a quality rust-preventing solution prior to heading out into the great white void. Take care when operating on uneven surfaces and/or over gravel, too, as some folks have experienced broken clips and winches while putting it through the wringer.
Pros
Minimal assembly
Up to four feet of snow
Great plow size for the price
Easy installation, removal, and storage
Cons
Precision hydraulic adjustment takes a steady/quick hand
Skid shoes not included
Hydraulic system is a tad weak
This residential 80 x 22 plow is a great entry-level unit. It's easy to assemble, install, and remove, and stores easily in the garage. However, keep in mind that it's residential-rated, meaning it won't stand up to hard commercial work.
Users' complaints mainly focus on its hydraulic system. Its adjustment is a touch too precise, so it takes a steady and quick hand to operate. Then, the system is weak, so breaking a motor or blowing a line during prolonged service could happen. Though, for clearing a driveway in four-feet-or-less accumulation, it's one sweet unit.
Pros
Easy installation
Polycarbonate blade won't mess up any surfaces
Works with light gravel and sand
No hitches or hydraulics keeps it easy and straightforward to operate
Cons
When it comes to gravel and sand, light-duty is key
Won't push through deep snow
This 49 x 19.5 universal unit is great for anyone looking to perform plow duty with their ATV, UTV, or quad (er, aren't two of those one and the same?). It's easy to install, uninstall, and operate, and its polycarbonate blade won't mark up any surfaces. The blade's also easy to replace, as its three panels that bolt up together. What's neat is they'll tell you when a load is too heavy for the plow to handle by springing forward. Finally, there are no hydraulics to operate, making for a generally easier ownership experience.
On the downside, it's not the strongest unit. This means heavy and high snow is out of its reach. As is pushing around a lot of sand and gravel—it's considered for very light duty, only.
Our Verdict
When it comes to one plow to rule them all, or at least be very versatile and easy to use, you can't beat the Meyer Home Plow 80 in. x 18 in. Residential Auto-Angling Snow Plow with Electric Lift. However, if you're after the most effective way to save some scratch, the DK2 82 in. x 19 in. Heavy-Duty Universal Mount T-Frame Snow Plow Kit is a solid move.
FAQs
You've got questions. The Drive's got answers!
Q: How deep should snow be to use a snow plow?
A: It should be at least an inch deep, though the maximum depth of snow depends on a snow plow's rating. Be sure to read the owner's manual before tackling an especially snowy day.
Q: I've got high and low in my truck, which should I use for operating a snow plow?
A: Use four-wheel low for low-speeds in tight areas, and four-wheel high for larger parking lots where you might exceed 5 mph.
Q: Will using a snow plow harm my truck or SUV?
A: It potentially could. It's a good idea to use a truck that has a transmission cooler, as its this part of the drivetrain that takes the abuse. Even in the cold of winter. If your truck or SUV doesn't have it, it's a good idea to look for a suitable unit in the aftermarket.
Why Trust Us
Our reviews are driven by a combination of hands-on testing, expert input, “wisdom of the crowd” assessments from actual buyers, and our own expertise. We always aim to offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.Learn more
Our reviews are driven by a combination of hands-on testing, expert input, “wisdom of the crowd” assessments from actual buyers, and our own expertise. We always aim to offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.Learn more