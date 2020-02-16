Best Timing Belts: An Essential Maintenance Item

The timing belt does not have marks. The belt may be longer than the OEM one. The tensioner spring pull pin may bend.

The O-ring may be missing from the water pump. It also may not fit every European and Asian model.

Because everything is included in the kit, you can do the job efficiently and quickly. The kit’s quality components match the OEM parts you’re replacing and fit well. The impeller in the water pump is metal, not plastic, for better performance.

The quality of this kit is OEM. All synchronous components are included for you to do the job. The manufacturer says the kit works on all European and Asian imports.

You may need a strap wrench to remove the camshaft pulley. Torque wrench recommended for accurate bolt tightening. The specs in the instructions for the crank pulley/balance torque.

High-quality parts that match OEM specs mean that everything fits and functions properly. The accurate instructions make installation easy. Cast parts are made of aluminum for reduced size and weight. This kit costs about half compared to dealer price.

All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, and practical experience with each product we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Benefits of a New Timing Belt

Avoid engine damage. When a timing belt breaks while the car is running, the camshaft no longer turns. This can cause major engine damage. Replacing an old and worn timing belt allows you to avoid this type of problem.

When a timing belt breaks while the car is running, the camshaft no longer turns. This can cause major engine damage. Replacing an old and worn timing belt allows you to avoid this type of problem. Peace of mind and great performance. A new timing belt gives you peace of mind that your engine is running optimally and is not in danger of damage. An engine that is running at its best produces more power and uses less fuel and oil.

A new timing belt gives you peace of mind that your engine is running optimally and is not in danger of damage. An engine that is running at its best produces more power and uses less fuel and oil. Increased resale value. Replacing the timing belt at the recommended intervals increases the resale value of your vehicle. If a prospective buyer has proof that you have installed a new timing belt, he or she may be willing to pay more for your vehicle when it comes time to sell.

Types of Timing Belts

A Single Timing Belt Versus a Timing Belt Kit

Timing belts (also called serpentine belts) are available for purchase as a single item. However, professional technicians and shade-tree mechanics alike recommend replacing the pulleys, tensioner, and coolant pump (water pump) at the same time. This is because a lot of labor (and labor costs) go into partially dismantling the engine to access and replace the timing belt. As a result, you should also replace these items and save yourself problems (and money) in the future. If the timing belt is worn, these items are most likely worn as well and are therefore subject to failure.

OEM and Aftermarket Timing Belts

As with many auto parts, some aftermarket components are of higher quality than OEM components. This is because aftermarket manufacturers may use superior materials to construct the belt. Also, they may use better manufacturing techniques and more stringent testing. From an engineering standpoint, OEM belts can stretch at high revs, affecting engine performance. Aftermarket timing belts that are stronger won’t stretch as much.

Timing Belts and Timing Chains

Automakers commonly used chains to perform the required functions in an engine through the 1980s. Timing chains are usually more durable than belts. However, timing belts became the standard after this time because they are less noisy, less expensive, and are lighter and more flexible. Timing belts are made of rubber material infused with Twaron/Kevlar or fiberglass, which gives them these desirable properties.

Top Brands

Aisin

The Aisin Company, also known as Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., is a Japanese company founded in 1949. The Toyota Group owns 30 percent of the company. This Fortune Global 500 company makes a variety of OEM parts and also produces automotive accessories. It has offices and manufacturing facilities in Japan, Europe, and the United States. Check out the Aisin Engine Timing Belt Kit with Water Pump and the Aisin Timing Belt Kit with New Water Pump.

ContiTech

ContiTech is a division of Continental AG. This German company makes automotive items such as safety components and powertrain parts in addition to accessories. Founded in 1871, the company began as a tire manufacturer and now owns brands like General and Uniroyal. The company has offices and plants in North and South America, Africa, Australia, China, Japan, and Europe. ContiTech makes the Accessory Drive Belt Kit and Black Series Timing Belt Kit, among others.

ACDelco

General Motors owns ACDelco. The company makes parts for GM products and also produces aftermarket parts for GM and non-GM cars, trucks, and SUVs. ACDelco was founded in 1916 and has a long history of being associated with General Motors and its founders. ACDelco features the Professional Timing Belt Kit with Tensioner and 2 Idler Pulleys and the Professional Timing Belt and Water Pump Kit with Tensioner, Idler Pulleys, and Bolt, plus many others.

Timing Belt Pricing

Under $50: Here you will find timing belts and accompanying components (water pump, gaskets, pulleys, tensioner) made in China. Many users report that these kits are serviceable with parts fitting the way they’re supposed to, and they are fair quality.

Here you will find timing belts and accompanying components (water pump, gaskets, pulleys, tensioner) made in China. Many users report that these kits are serviceable with parts fitting the way they’re supposed to, and they are fair quality. $100-$200: In the medium-priced range, the timing belt kits include the same components as the lower-priced ones, but the reputation of the manufacturing company is better and the overall quality is enhanced.

In the medium-priced range, the timing belt kits include the same components as the lower-priced ones, but the reputation of the manufacturing company is better and the overall quality is enhanced. Over $250: In the high-priced range, you find kits made by OEMs that perhaps include additional parts like a camshaft seal not found in lower-priced kits. OEM parts tend to be higher quality and fit better than aftermarket ones. These kits may also simply contain more necessary parts, thus the higher price.

Key Features

All-Inclusive Kit

When you buy a timing belt replacement kit for your vehicle, it’s good to know that the kit contains everything you need to replace key wear parts in addition to the timing belt itself. These parts include a replacement water pump, pulleys, timing belt tensioner, and gaskets. It’s wise to replace these parts in addition to the timing belt for peace of mind.

Fit

Make sure the timing belt kit you choose is the correct one for your vehicle. Do your research. Check the specifications and details about the product before you buy it. Also, check the reviews and questions and answers because they may have additional information about the proper fit. If in doubt, contact the manufacturer or distributor.

Durability

When you replace the timing belt and ancillary components on your vehicle using one of these kits, the job is good for seven to 10 years and between 60,000 and 105,000 miles. This means you do not have to be concerned about your timing belt wearing out again, most likely for as long as you own your car, truck, or SUV.

Other Considerations

Timing: It’s wise to be sure your timing belt actually needs replacement. Specifications vary, but manufacturers recommend replacing it between 60,000 and 100,000 miles. Check your vehicle owner’s manual. Many shops will recommend a replacement for you if you are having other work done, such as the brakes or a water pump replacement.

It’s wise to be sure your timing belt actually needs replacement. Specifications vary, but manufacturers recommend replacing it between 60,000 and 100,000 miles. Check your vehicle owner’s manual. Many shops will recommend a replacement for you if you are having other work done, such as the brakes or a water pump replacement. Warranty: Most timing belt kits warranty the workmanship of the parts for one year or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. While it’s disheartening when a part fails after the work of dismantling your engine and reassembly, there’s consolation in the fact that the manufacturer will replace the defective part free of charge.

Best Timing Belt Reviews & Recommendations 2020