Best All-Season Wiper Blades: Our Top Picks for All-Weather Protection

If you overlook your windshield wiper blades, they could gradually wear out and leave ugly smears on your windshield. Moreover, they might also make a screeching sound that can be annoying. The good thing is that the market is flooded with many wiper blade options that could be a decent replacement for your worn out blades. Our goal is to help you find some of the best wiper blades on the market. Best Wiper Blade Overall: Bosch Icon Wiper Blade

Best Value Wiper Blade: Anco 31 Series

Best Wiper Blade Honorable Mention: Aero OEM Quality All-Season beam Windshield Wiper Why Buy All-Season Wiper Blades? Stay safe. All-season wipers are a safety cushion against harsh weather conditions that may inhibit your driving visibility and compromise your safety. They can help improve your view through harsh rain, heavy snow and light precipitation with ease.

All-season wipers are a safety cushion against harsh weather conditions that may inhibit your driving visibility and compromise your safety. They can help improve your view through harsh rain, heavy snow and light precipitation with ease. Adjust to seasonal changes. All-season wipers are good for clearing frozen windshields during winter and wiping off water droplets in the rainy season. They can also withstand cold temperatures.

Get a long-lasting wiper blade. The average lifespan of factory wiper blades is six months. All-season wipes, on the other hand, come reinforced with a rubber coating that gives them a longer life and can last for more than two years.

Improve your wipers' functionality. All-season wiper blades are tailored to be noise-free, streak-free, and provide a cleaner wipe than standard wipers. They maintain consistent functionality despite changes in weather conditions.

gettyimages Improve your road safety with a pair of new windshield wipers when the old pair starts to wear out.

Types of Windshield Wipers Traditional Frame Windshield Wiper Wipers with this style feature an ordinary or hardened rubber body mounted on a sturdy metal frame. Rubber is a go-to manufacturing material for traditional frames as it is an inexpensive production material. The downside is that its durability is relatively low compared to silicon. Traditional or conventional frames are the least expensive wipers but are more vulnerable to damage by snow and ice. Winter Windshield Wipers These wipers are designed for people living in severe winter weather. The construction uses a conventional blade style that’s covered with a preservative rubber case to keep snow from the blades and improve their lifespan. Unlike conventional frames and beam blades, not so much goes into making winter wipers stylish. They are also not as aerodynamic as windshield blades should be, but they are the best wiper blades for winter. Beam Blades Style Windshield Wiper These use a one-piece design made of either rubber or silicon. They have no external frame like traditional frames. Beam blades exert uniform pressure on a modern curved windshield and, therefore, offer better wiping performance. They are also the most expensive wipers of the three and have a longer service life than traditional blades. Top Windshield Wiper Brands Bosch Bosch is an electrical and engineering company that specializes in making automotive parts, power tools, and home appliances that are sold throughout the world. Bosch was founded by Robert Bosch in 1886 and has its headquarters in Gerlingen, Germany. Bosch centers its activities around providing hardware and software solutions by manufacturing user-friendly consumer tools. A popular Bosch item is the Bosch Icon Wiper Blade Anco Anco is an industry leader and one of the oldest companies to grace the wiper blade market. Its headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan. Anco has gained popularity due to DuraKlear, their patented rubber compound used in their wiper blades that offers a consistent streak-free wipe. One popular choice is the Anco 31 Series Aero Aero is constantly bringing in innovative solutions to the wiper blade industry. All of its products are tested to ensure they are safe for consumers and maintain the high safety standards expected of automotive products. One popular Aero product is the Aero OEM Quality All-Season beam Windshield Wiper Pricing Under $10: This is the price range for the cheapest windshield wipers. The wipers in this category are shorter in length, 18 inches or less, and feature a contemporary frame style wiper.

This is the price range for the cheapest windshield wipers. The wipers in this category are shorter in length, 18 inches or less, and feature a contemporary frame style wiper. $11-$20: This is the standard price range for most windshield wipers. These wipers wear out at the same rate as their cheaper versions, but they are a bit larger: 18 inches and above.

This is the standard price range for most windshield wipers. These wipers wear out at the same rate as their cheaper versions, but they are a bit larger: 18 inches and above. $20 and above: Wiper blades in this price range are either rubber-coated or made of silicon. However, you will still need to do a routine six-month inspection for damage and probably consider replacing them. Key Features to Look for When Buying Windshield Wipers Blade Material The most common types of wiper blade material are rubber, silicon, and Teflon or graphite rubber coating. Rubber blades are the most popular as they are inexpensive, but they aren’t created to be as long-lasting as silicon blades. Rubber-coated wiper blades are cheaper and easier to manufacture than silicon blades. They are reinforced with a graphite or Teflon coating, which makes them more durable than standard rubber blades. Attachment Style Most wiper blades come with a J-Hook attachment style, which makes them compatible with most vehicles. However, some wiper blades may lack this universal design and can be difficult to install. Alternatively, the problem could be that your car has a different wiper arm. Other Considerations Size : If you are going for an aftermarket windshield wiper, you will do well to get a blade that is the same size as the factory one. You can determine the size of the blade you need by comparing it to the stock one or getting one that’s slightly smaller than your windshield. Do remember that the blades on the driver’s side and passenger side should be different sizes so that they don’t collide when you activate them.

: If you are going for an aftermarket windshield wiper, you will do well to get a blade that is the same size as the factory one. You can determine the size of the blade you need by comparing it to the stock one or getting one that’s slightly smaller than your windshield. Do remember that the blades on the driver’s side and passenger side should be different sizes so that they don’t collide when you activate them. Your Area’s Climate: Windshield wiper blades come designed for handling different weather conditions. The best wiper blades for snow may perform quite poorly in heavy rain and vice versa. Think of the weather conditions surrounding your area or places you drive to get wiper blades that can handle the task. A safe bet would be to go for all-season wipers, which are more expensive than standard wipers but are the best blades for the money. Best Windshield Wiper Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Wiper Blade Overall: Bosch Icon Wiper Blade

The Bosch icon wiper tops our list because it is a durable product from a reliable manufacturer and is quite easy to install. The Bosch Icon features a dual rubber lining and a double-locking connector to enhance safety. The rubber coating increases the lifespan of the Bosch windshield wiper by about 40 percent. Bosch features a dual-steel tension spring that exerts uniform pressure on the entire wiper blade. The blade has a bracketless design that helps prevent the buildup of snow or ice on the windshield and an aerodynamic design to improve airflow to the wipers. The blade also curves on the windshield and leaves a clean and moisture-free path in one wipe. The main drawback of the Bosch Icon Wiper is that the shape is too curvy, which may affect contact on some windshields and create large dirt patches. The blades for the driver and passenger side come in different shapes, which can be confusing. The Bosch Icon arm hook adapter isn’t compatible with all car models. Finally, the blade is also more expensive than other all-season blades in its category. Best Value Wiper Blade: Anco 31 Series

The Anco 31 series is a top-rated windshield wiper blade that comes with unique design details. The blade comes in sizes as small as 11 inches and as large as 24 inches. The Anco 31 series is also a consumer-friendly product because it is easy to install and maintains a firm hold, which prevents the blade from falling off when in use. The wiper blade features a specialized rubber compound, DuraKlear Rubber, which provides a streak-free clean and improves the blade’s gliding action. The DuraKlear rubber maintains a rugged design to prevent snow from freezing at the joints and promotes a noise-free wipe. The rubber also leaves behind a precipitate and spot=free windshield after one swipe. The main drawback of this model is that it only fits newer car models. It has a vented scaffold and a metallic flexor that is specially designed to only fit cars made no later than 2010. The blades can also snap quite easily when you lift them since they are made of plastic. Best Wiper Blade Honorable Mention: Aero OEM Quality All Season Beam Windshield Wiper

