Best Windshield Treatments: Improve Safety in Rainy Conditions

If you’ve ever struggled to see through your car’s windshield when it’s raining, you know how frustrating and dangerous this scenario can be. This is where a windshield repellent coating comes in handy. Common options either repel water or increase the efficiency of your wipers, making it safer to drive your car during bad weather. This buying guide outlines the important features you need from the best windshield treatment and highlights the products that offer the most ideal protection at affordable prices.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

While the premeasured applicators makes this somewhat goof-proof, if you’re not careful with drips, you can damage your car’s paint.

The fluorinated compound-based treatment ensures that this coating will last longer than silicone-based alternatives. Also, the pre-packaged applicator takes the guesswork out of applying this treatment to your car’s windshield.

If you’re looking for the biggest bang for your buck, Rain-X’s coating can be used not only on your windshield or home windows but can revive dull headlights for improved visibility at night.

Benefits of Windshield Treatments Improve driving safety. One of the top benefits of a quality windshield treatment is its ability to make driving safer. When you can’t clearly see, you run the risk of getting into an accident. The best windshield treatments will ensure that your windows remain clear, even under the worst weather conditions.

One of the top benefits of a quality windshield treatment is its ability to make driving safer. When you can’t clearly see, you run the risk of getting into an accident. The best windshield treatments will ensure that your windows remain clear, even under the worst weather conditions. Repel rain and fog. Common treatment options focus on a windshield repellent coating that either repels water or fog. In both cases, this helps to improve the efficiency of your windshield wipers because it creates a hydrophobic windshield coating that prevents water of any kind (liquid or gaseous) from sticking to the glass.

Common treatment options focus on a windshield repellent coating that either repels water or fog. In both cases, this helps to improve the efficiency of your windshield wipers because it creates a hydrophobic windshield coating that prevents water of any kind (liquid or gaseous) from sticking to the glass. Prolong the life of your wipers. Even if you have high-quality windshield wipers installed on your vehicle, constant use and the friction from dragging across your windshield can cause them to wear prematurely. Using a quality windshield treatment can help to reduce that friction, which means that your windshield wipers will last longer Types of Windshield Treatments Nanotechnology-Based The best windshield treatment features a nanotechnology-based mixture. With these formulations, a strong bond is formed between the treatment solution and the actual silica particles in your windshield. In many cases, these hydrophobic coatings won’t just repel water but also oils and solid particles such as dust and dirt. This option lasts the longest and is ideal for drivers who live in areas where it frequently rains or drives often in off-roading conditions. Fluorinated Based Another common water repellent treatment is the fluorinated compound-based solution. While not as strong as the nanotechnology-based glass treatments, this option still features the signature water beading that allows water to easily roll off of a glass surface. This type of windshield treatment is best for average rainfall conditions. Silicone Based A silicone-based windshield treatment offers water repellent properties but is the weakest of the three styles available. Unlike nanotechnology or fluorinated compounds, there is no chemical bond between the glass and the treatment solution. Instead, a silicone-based windshield treatment is applied and sits on top of the glass surface. So, while it will repel water, this type of treatment will need to be applied more frequently. Silicone-based windshield treatments are best for driving in regions that don’t experience consistent rains. Top Brands Rain-X Rain-X is a well-known car care and aftermarket accessories brand that is also one of the most accessible options for the average consumer to acquire. The brand is synonymous with quality products designed to clean or enhance the functionality of your vehicle. In addition to creating Rain-X Yellow Windshield Treatment in a variety of formulations, Rain-X also offers high-quality windshield blades that are specifically designed to work with the brand’s repellents. Aquapel For fluorinated compound-based windshield treatments, Aquapel is one of the best options. The company is a subsidiary of PPG, a Pittsburgh-based multinational corporation that is a leader in creating paints and coatings. Aquapel focuses almost exclusively on automotive glass treatments that are further divided into their Aquapel Glass Treatment and anti-fog solutions. Gtechniq Even though G1 Clear Vision Smart Glass is the best option due to its superior performance and longevity, they can also be the hardest ones for consumers to the source without purchasing as an add-on service at a dealership or an auto detailing shop. Gtechniq is one of the few companies that offer these products directly to consumers. In addition to creating the treatments, this brand also creates lint-free pads for easier and more even applications. Windshield Treatment Pricing Up to $15: Budget shoppers should be able to source quality silicone-based water repellent windshield treatments within this price range. Note that at this price point, you may need to reapply the treatment frequently throughout the calendar year for it to be effective.

Budget shoppers should be able to source quality silicone-based water repellent windshield treatments within this price range. Note that at this price point, you may need to reapply the treatment frequently throughout the calendar year for it to be effective. $16 - $60: Within this range, shoppers can upgrade to a longer-lasting windshield treatment. Typically you will find fluorinated compound-based coatings are readily available. While they will last longer than a silicone-based option, you will still need to reapply a few times throughout the year.

Within this range, shoppers can upgrade to a longer-lasting windshield treatment. Typically you will find fluorinated compound-based coatings are readily available. While they will last longer than a silicone-based option, you will still need to reapply a few times throughout the year. $60 and up: For those who prefer to apply a product infrequently, focus on nanotechnology-based windshield rain repellents. While pricier, a single application can last for up to two years, making it more cost-effective in the long run. Key Features Water Repellent If you’re buying a windshield treatment, the most important feature is its ability to act as a water repellent. A key indication that you’ve purchased the right product is that water will bead up and easily slide off of glass surfaces. Your windshield wipers will be more effective, and it will be easier for you to clearly see when you’re driving during poor weather conditions. Streaks and Spots Prevention Without a surface treatment, it’s common for streaks and spots to appear on your car’s windshield after a rain shower. During very sunny conditions, this can make it hard to properly see out of your windshield. A quality windshield treatment will help prevent this from occurring. Scratch Resistance Regardless of the formulation in the water repellent treatment that you choose, all of the treatment options create a barrier between the elements and your windshield. This means that you’re less likely to have scratches, which can ultimately impact visibility over time. Other Considerations Ease of Application: There are a variety of application methods that you can choose from when selecting the best windshield treatment for your car. Some methods are more complex, and some products have strict requirements regarding ideal temperature and humidity ranges. Check the instructions to ensure compatibility with your weather conditions and your ability to apply the water-resistant coating. Typically, nanotechnology-based coatings are the most difficult to apply on your own.

There are a variety of application methods that you can choose from when selecting the best windshield treatment for your car. Some methods are more complex, and some products have strict requirements regarding ideal temperature and humidity ranges. Check the instructions to ensure compatibility with your weather conditions and your ability to apply the water-resistant coating. Typically, nanotechnology-based coatings are the most difficult to apply on your own. Reapplication Frequency: Not all water repellent windshield treatments are designed to last for the same length of time. Specifically, silicone-based coatings last the least amount of time and must be reapplied frequently throughout the year. In contrast, nanotechnology-based coatings can last up to several years, making them the most economical over a longer period of time.

Not all water repellent windshield treatments are designed to last for the same length of time. Specifically, silicone-based coatings last the least amount of time and must be reapplied frequently throughout the year. In contrast, nanotechnology-based coatings can last up to several years, making them the most economical over a longer period of time. Wiper Usage: Just like temperature and weather conditions can impact the efficacy of windshield treatment, how often you’ll need to use your wipers is also important when choosing the right water repellent for your car. If it rains often and you constantly need to use your wipers, you should look for a water-resistant coating that is designed for heavy rains. Best Windshield Treatment Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Windshield Treatment Overall: GTechniq G1 Clear Vision Smart Glass

Amazon

Whether you live in very rainy conditions or are the type who doesn’t want to have to reapply a water-resistant coating every few months, the Gtechniq G1 Clear Vision Smart Glass windshield coating is a smart choice. This is a nanotechnology-based coating, so the sealant binds directly with the glass on a micro level, and it will last the longest of all the sealant types within this general product category. This coating is also rated for up to 30,000 miles of use. One of the biggest benefits of the Gtechniq water-resistant coating is its longevity. A single application can last for up to two years of driving. Not only does it repel water, but it also resists dirt and features antifreeze properties ensuring that it won’t encourage frost or ice on your windshield in cold weather. The product can also be applied to your car’s other windows for improved visibility. Nanotechnology-based windshield coatings are typically the hardest treatments to apply. And that’s an issue with Gtechniq’s product offering. Also, the G1 Clear Vision Smart Glass is sold in the packaging of 100 milliliters. Depending on the size of your windshield, you may find that this is not enough product. So, you may need to purchase more than one bottle. Streaking can occur if you don’t follow the instructions exactly as outlined. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Windshield Treatment Value: Rain-X Yellow Windshield Treatment

Amazon

Rain-X is a modestly priced brand that offers an easy-to-apply, silicone-based water repellent windshield treatment. Its Yellow Windshield Treatment is a great two-in-one product that is ideal for novices and creates visible results. To apply the product, simply apply the premixed solution directly on your windshield—or other windows—using a cloth. Rain-X’s repellent also helps to ward off debris from bugs, dirt, and even spray from passing cars. One of the biggest draws of this product is its multifunctionality. In addition to working on your car’s windows, you can use Rain-X’s windshield treatment on your home’s exterior windows or glass shower doors to help minimize streaks from rainfall or bathing. It can also be used to restore the luster on your car’s headlights and remove haze. Likewise, the ease of use makes this ideal for novices who aren’t comfortable with a more complicated application process for other water resistant coatings. In addition, you don’t need to buff your windshield after applying the Rain-X coating. One of the biggest drawbacks of a silicone-based windshield coating is that you will need to reapply often. The frequency will depend on weather conditions near you. However, expect to reapply the Rain-X coating roughly every two to four months. Another common issue with this particular coating is that it can leave a film on glass—even after buffing with a microfiber cloth. Also, sometimes during the application process, this coating can cause streaking. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Windshield Treatment Honorable Mention: Aquapel Glass Treatment

Amazon