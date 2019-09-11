Best Winter Wiper Blades: Keep a Clear View During Winter

Driving during winter is rough, and with climate change and all of that, it's going to get even worse. You may not realize the importance of a good winter wiper until you have to navigate a narrow road with snow stuck to your windshield. It affects your visibility and consequences could range from dangerous to fatal. Traditional wipers won't cut it, as their hinges will freeze and they’ll accumulate so much ice, they’ll stop working. That's why you should check out our recommendations for the best winter wipers from this guide.

Benefits of Winter Wiper Blades Greater tensile strength. It's easy to push water from heavy rain or a little dust here and there off your windshield. Ice is heavier, so you need something with a greater force to get it off and that's what these blades do.

Maintain the hinges. These blades are built for winter, wrapped in high-grade rubber to protect the hinges and prevent the buildup of ice.

These blades are built for winter, wrapped in high-grade rubber to protect the hinges and prevent the buildup of ice. Stay safe. A clean windshield provides you with a good view of the road so you can avoid potential accidents.

A clean windshield provides you with a good view of the road so you can avoid potential accidents. Get a stable frame. Traditional wipers do get bent after some time because heavy ice destroys their levers. This isn't the case with winter wipers. Types of Winter Wiper Blades Conventional Blade With Rubber Casing Winter windshield wiper blades are pretty standard—they all have a blade with a rubber covering. While there may be differences in the quality of material used for the blade or rubber casing, this design is uniform across all brands. It's perfect for harsh winter weather conditions. Top Brands Bosch Robert Bosch GmbH or “Bosch” was founded in 1886 and is an engineering company headquartered in Germany. The company is involved in the production of automotive parts, power tools, security systems, and general electronics. It runs its auto parts plant in Stuttgart, Germany and sells products in the American, Asian, and European markets. Its Bosch ICON Wiper Blade is one of the best-rated wiper blades. AERO Aero is a wiper blade company based in the UK that describes itself as a revolutionary of wiper blade technology. The wiper comes with a six-month warranty and is quite easy to install. One of its popular products is the Aero All Season Wiper Blades. ANCO The ANCO group is a subsidiary of the Federal-Mogul Motorparts, a U.S. company headquartered in Michigan that produces wiper blades for different vehicle types and for different seasons. Windshield wiper blades, refills, washer pumps, and wiper arms are some of its automotive products. The Anco 30-Series Wiper Blade is one of its top products. Rain‑X Rain‑X, a subsidiary of Illinois Tool Works, is an automotive company based in the U.S that produces a range of glass care products. Wiper blades and glass cleaners are some of its products. Founded in 1972, the company has recently been involved in the production of car washes, waxes, and headlight restoration kits. Rain-X 5079275 is one of its popular wiper blades. Michelin Michelin is an automotive manufacturer in France, the second-largest tire manufacturer in the world. It was founded in 1889 by Édouard and André Michelin. Tires are the company's main products and it has expanded in recent years to include products like wiper blades. The Michelin 8522 is one of its top-rated wiper blades. It comes in stealth and cyclone style variants. Winter Wiper Blade Pricing Under $10: You can find a basic wiper blade at this price. Nothing over the ordinary, but you'll get products that come with hinge covers and decent rubber fabric. They're your best bet if you're looking for a budget wiper.

$10-20: Winter wipers that are a little above decent can be found within this range. Options feature improved wiper technology like blade adjustment and better windshield grip.

Over $20: Some of the best winter wiper blades are found in this range. High-end materials like water-repellent polymers are used to prevent wipers froming during harsh weather conditions. Aerodynamic designs are very common and manufacturers offer longer warranties with these wipers. Key Features Size These windshield wiper blades come in different sizes, measured in inches. You can buy a pair if you're installing both driver and passenger side wipers. The driver's wiper has the longer blade and you can confirm the size that will work with your car by looking at the manufacturer's manual or checking for any markings on the blade. Water Repellency When ice melts, it becomes water in liquid form. If this liquid accumulates, it can open up the attachment between the blade and the rubber that's necessary for wiping. Getting a wiper that automatically drains melted ice is important. Hinge Joints and Covering The hinge joints on a wiper influence the strength of its grip. You need a good grip across the length of the blade and that's what the joints provide. Winter is the dominant season for three to four months in a year, so due to more frequent use, the hinge joints loosen. This is usually prevented by the presence of a covering over the joints, which is a good feature to look for. Wiper Curve The curve you should be using on your wiper depends on the curve of your windshield. Most wipers come with adjustable blades, so you can choose a setting that works for your vehicle. If the curve on your windshield is more pronounced, spend more time comparing the curves on different wipers. Reinforced Rubber The rubber that's used as a blade sheath helps to improve the durability of the blade. It should be heat- and corrosion-resistant as these two features help to provide a streak-free wipe. Generally, the quality of the rubber material used increases with the price of the wiper blade. Other Considerations Aerodynamic Design: The shape of the wiper blade determines its movement through the air and if it will be able to overcome air resistance. A wiper with an aerodynamic design is able to reduce drag and move smoothly even in heavy wind.

Silent Wiping: Winter wipers are designed to deal with snow on your windshield but when they get too much, some wipers can't clean the windshield without getting noisy. The quality of rubber used is a factor, and silicone blades have been proven to be silent wipers.

Bracketless Blades: Also called beam blades, these wipers have a steel spring incorporated into the rubber. This helps distribute pressure across the length of the blade and not only on the joints. This design also improves the compatibility of the blade with the curvature of the windshield. Best Winter Wiper Blades Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Winter Wiper Blades Overall: Bosch ICON Wiper Blade

The Bosch Icon is one of the best winter windshield wipers on the market. Its range of blades beat the rest in windshield cleaning and durability, and there's a size for just about any vehicle you can think of. It's a beam-style blade or bracketless wiper so it has the best design to clear snow off your windshield in extreme weather. The Icon uses Bosch's dual-rubber technology where an outer silicone covering encloses the inner soft rubber core that moves on the windscreen. The bracketless blade feature of this product gives it a mechanism that provides a smooth wipe. Pressure points are distributed along the length of the blade so there's no noise produced at the joints as in traditional wipers. Its aerodynamic wind spoiler is responsible for this function. It's compatible with most windshield sizes, with blades ranging from 13 to 26 inches in length. The blades are heat- and corrosion-resistant, and the soft rubber material on them prevents damage to your windshield. Its tension spring arcing keeps it tight and in place. It has an incorporated asymmetric spoiler that makes the blade flexible and prevents noise when driving. The Bosch Icon also offers year-round performance, so you can continue using them when winter is over. One downside is it's a more expensive option as compared to other winter windshield wipers. The Icon has a heavily curved design, so the fitting will be a problem if you're installing them on a flat windshield. The blades for the driver and passenger sides are of different shapes which can be confusing. Its hook adapters also aren't compatible with some vehicles. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Winter Wiper Blades: Anco 30-Series Wiper Blade

The Anco 30-series wiper blade is one you can try if you're in the market for something that just works during the winter, but you don't want to spend a lot. It comes with an exclusive Duraklear rubber compound that makes it flexible and prevents streaks after consistent wiping. This rubber covering prevents ice from accumulating at the hinges. Blades are available in lengths between 11 and 24 inches. The Kwik Connect easy installation system is one of its special features and helps you get done with setup in minutes. It's a budget wiper, but that doesn't mean it's not made to last. Its heavy-duty frame can withstand general wear and tear during consistent wiping. The 30-Series blade isn't as curved as the Bosch, and you might experience problems fitting this into newer vehicles. It also has a shorter life, so you should think about replacing them six months after installation. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Winter Wiper Blades Honorable Mention: Aero All Season Wiper Blades

