Best Winter Tires: Experience a Safer Ride During Winter

During winter, the temperatures may go below 45 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on the area where you live. That’s when it gets hard to pull your car through deep, unplowed snow. What you need is a winter-specific tire for the best braking, traction, and control on ice and snow. Our review offers a buying guide to some of the best snow and winter tires.

Excellent traction on snow, ice, and mud. Great braking. Can be used on a variety of car models. Backed by a five-year warranty.

One of the best, cheap winter tires with an aggressive design that can handle heavy snow scenarios.

Benefits of Snow and Winter Tires Stay safe on the road. The treads on winter tires are designed to “bite” into the snow for maximum traction and exceptional handling. Winter tires also provide outstanding cornering grip to keep you safe and stable on the road during the cold weather.

Enjoy insurance discounts. Most insurance companies reward their clients with discounts on their automobile coverage if they switch to seasonal tires. The chief reason is that seasonal tires enhance confidence and safety on the roads. Top Brands Michelin Michelin is a French tire manufacturer and a travel assistance service provider. The company was started 130 years ago and has a worldwide serving of auto and truck parts. Some few subsidiary brands owned by Michelin include BFGoodrich, Tigar, Riken, Uniroyal, Kleber, and Kormoran. Some of its best snow tires for winter driving include the Michelin X-Ice and the Michelin LTX Winter. Yokohama Yokohama is a Japan-based manufacturing company that specializes in motor vehicle tires. The company also has manufacturing facilities in West Point, Miss., and Salem, Va. It also sponsors NBA teams like the Boston Celtics and the San Antonio Spurs. One of its best tires for driving on ice is the Yokohama BluEarth Winter. Bridgestone Bridgestone is a renowned auto and truck parts manufacturer based in Japan. The brand also has other operating facilities in Europe, America, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates as a multinational corporation and was started in 1931 by Shojiro Ishibashi. One of its best passenger car snow tires is the Bridgestone Blizzak. Goodyear Goodyear is an international manufacturing company that makes tires for SUVs, race cars, trucks, airplanes, and farm and industrial equipment. The company was started in 1898 by Frank Seiberling and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio. Goodyear goes down in history as the brand that designed and manufactured the tires for the Apollo 14. It's also one of the best snow tire brands, and one of its best performance winter tires is the Goodyear Ultra-Grip Winter. Best Snow and Winter Tires Pricing Under $150 : This is the price range for most winter tires. It's almost impossible to find a winter tire that's priced under $100. Most tires here have adequate snow, ice, and slush traction, and exhibit great braking and cornering capabilities. Most tires are covered by a warranty, but the warranty only covers the tread life and typically doesn't stretch over a year.

Over $150: Most tires here are either studded or studless tires that offer driving comfort by promoting a smooth ride and minimizing road noise. The products are durable and cover more than 50,000 miles before any damage starts to occur. They are backed by warranties extending to two years or longer. Key Features Traction The chief reason for getting winter tires is to improve traction in the snow and consequently promote your safety on the roads. Some tires may have the best grip on dry roads but may get slippery on icy or wet surfaces. Buy snow tires that are designed and tested for enhanced traction when driving through the harshest winter conditions. Studded vs. Studless Studded tires have metal studs strategically placed along with key points in the treads. The studs can effectively dig into thick ice and deep snow. However, they damage the roads and pavements they dig into. Studless tires have deeper treads that allow the tire to disperse snow and slush from under the tire. Also, studless tires pack the tread blocks with snow for better traction on deep snow. Durability The construction of the tire, with regard to the material and tread design, is a sign of its durability. Most winter tires have an average lifespan of 30,000 miles. However, if you want a product with a longer tread life, you will need to spend more money to get a high-quality tire. Other Considerations Warranties: Winter tires have a different set of warranty conditions in comparison to all-season tires. Most manufacturers barely mention treadwear mileage markers on the warranties as with all-season tire warranties. Nonetheless, you should go for a product with at least a one-year tread life warranty.

Certification: Snow tires are marked with the Three Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) symbol, which shows that the tire meets the minimum requirements for maneuverability and traction in severe cold weather conditions. Most winter tires and all-season tires carry the symbol. Best Snow and Winter Tires Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Snow and Winter Tires Overall: Michelin X-Ice

The Michelin X-Ice is engineered with a silica-based compound. It has micro-pumps and angle Cross Z sipes that improve traction in cold and wet weather. The internal structure includes spirally-wound nylon and twin steel-belts that enhance high-speed performance. Also, the tire has a low-rolling resistance construction aimed at improving your car’s fuel economy. The tires are not only good in deep snow but also when the snow starts to melt. The tire has a special wear indicator that lets you know when the tire’s snow and ice traction is reduced. It also features unique tread marks and an independent shoulder function to maximize performance. The manufacturer backs the tire with a 30-day satisfaction warranty, a one-year uniformity warranty, a six-year tread life warranty, and a three-year flat changing assistance. The tire is recommended for family vans, sedans, coupes, and small crossovers. The Michelin X-Ice is an aggressive snow tire, but its main drawback is that it comes at a higher price than most winter tires. When pitted against most high-end winter tires, the Michelin X-Ice has average traction in deep snow and a moderate lateral grip. Moreover, while it has great dry road performance, it feels harsh on potholes and bumps due to its stiff construction. Click Here to See Prices on Tire Rack Best Value Snow and Winter Tires: Dunlop Winter Maxx

The Dunlop Winter Maxx is an inexpensive and high-quality winter tire with an aggressive tread pattern that drives out snow, ice, and slush. The tire takes an asymmetric tread design, which helps it run smoothly and quietly on the road. In addition, the tire has unique Miura-Ori shaped sipes that improve treadwear and increase traction in snow and ice. The Dunlop tire is engineered with Digital Rolling Simulation technology that increases the strength, durability, and reliability of the tire. With this technology, the tire maintains a well-balanced performance on wet and dry conditions and commendable stability on highways during adverse weather conditions. Moreover, the manufacturer backs the product with a warranty for the first 2/32 inches of wear. The downside is that the tire only comes in sizes ranging from 14 to 18 inches. There are, therefore, no options for SUV owners. It also has poor traction on melting ice. You’d have to change to all-season tires when the temperatures start to rise for better grip. Moreover, it’s not resistant to bounces and bumps. Click Here to See Prices on Tire Rack Best Snow and Winter Tires Honorable Mention: Bridgestone Blizzak

