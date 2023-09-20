We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

So, you need to know how to change a tire. I can help with that. We'll run through the steps as quickly as possible so you can get back on the road.

This is one of the simplest repairs you can make on a car or truck. Whether you're fixing the rubber you've got or throwing on a new roller, it's nothing to stress over. There are just a few steps to follow before you're up and running again.

Changing a tire is an easy job that takes maybe 30 minutes, and that's if it's your first time. There's no need to worry so long as you have the necessary tools. Most new cars come with everything you need to complete the task, and even if your daily driver doesn't have a kit, you can pick one up at any auto parts store.

Really, all you need is some type of jack, a jack stand, a lug wrench, some wheel chocks, and a spare tire. Remember that you are raising a vehicle off the ground so there are obvious safety risks associated with that. Go slow, use your head, and you'll be fine.

Getty Images

Step 1: Find a Safe Spot to Pull Over

You don't need to fumble with a flat in the middle of the road. Pull off on the shoulder if there is one, or get over as far as possible at the very least. Nothing is worth you doing a repair in harm's way with traffic blowing past.

Step 2: Turn on Your Hazard Lights

Make sure other people know you're stationary, whether it's day or nighttime. That's what the button with the red triangle on your dash is for!

Step 3: Apply the Parking Brake

This applies whether your car has an automatic or manual transmission. The goal is to make sure the wheels don't turn when you're removing the tire.

Step 4: Chock Your Tires

You need a failsafe in case step three doesn't work out. You'll want to place wheel chocks at the opposite end of the car; even a big rock works in a pinch. So if you're replacing a tire at the back, make sure you've got something on the downhill side of the front tires and vice versa.

Getty Images

Step 5: Loosen the Lug Nuts

Grab your lug wrench (sometimes referred to as a four-way or tire iron) and start loosening the lug nuts. Do this before raising the car so there's still weight on the wheel. That allows you to break the lug nuts free without the wheel spinning in place. Don't take them all the way off just yet.

Step 6: Find a Safe Jack Point

This is important, so refer to your vehicle's owner's manual or Google "safe jack point on [your make and model]." You don't want to slide the jack underneath a body panel like a side skirt and start raising the vehicle. That will damage it even more, so take this step seriously.

Step 7: Lift the Vehicle With the Jack

Now you're ready to operate the jack. If it's a scissor-type, attach the tool to the bolt on the outside of the jack and start turning clockwise. Or, if you're using a floor jack, twist the handle to the right and begin slowly pumping the jack up. This isn't a race so take your time and make sure the vehicle isn't rolling as it lifts off the ground.

Getty Images

Step 8: Place the Jack Stand

Never trust that the jack will keep the vehicle in place while you change a flat. Slide a jack stand underneath the car or truck in a secure location so it supports the weight.

Step 9: Finish Removing the Lug Nuts

Now is when you can spin the lug nuts off the rest of the way. Store them somewhere safe so they don't get lost—you'll need all of them when it's time to put on the spare.

Step 10: Take Off the Tire

Go ahead and pull the flat tire off the vehicle.

Step 11: Put on Your Spare

Grab the donut or full-size spare—whatever you're working with—and put it in place.

Step 12: Tighten the Lug Nuts by Hand

Spin the lug nuts back on the threads until they're finger-tight. This is enough to make sure the tire stays on while you drop the jack.

Step 13: Lower the Vehicle

Once you've ensured that the lug nuts are at least finger-tight, slowly release the jack by either turning the tool counterclockwise on a scissor-type or turning the floor jack handle to the left. Again, do this slowly.

Quadratec

Step 14: Finish Tightening the Lug Nuts

You want to work your way around the threaded wheel studs, tightening one lug nut and then the other that's on the direct opposite side. Follow the order above for easy reference. Your wheel may have more than five lugs, and that's okay. Just adapt the method I suggested and turn the lug wrench with your full body weight to ensure it's tight.

Step 15: Put Everything Back Where It Goes

Stow your flat in the trunk if necessary, along with each of the tools you used along the way. Make sure they're in place for next time. If you drive on public roads, there's a near-zero chance that this will be the only time you have to change a tire.

This is also where you should congratulate yourself—you've now successfully changed a tire.

Final Tips for Changing a Tire