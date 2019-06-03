Best Tire Repair Kits: Get Back On The Road Quickly After A Flat
Prevent a flat tire from dampening your road travels with these top kits
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
Flat tires are just a part of automotive life. Some people experience them more than others, but almost all drivers will have to deal with a drive-ending puncture at some point. When this happens, a good tire repair kit is a great alternative to just swapping the deflated rubber for a spare tire or trying to run on tubeless tires. Some kits even make it easy to permanently fix the tire so you don't have to buy replacements. Check out our reviews and recommendations for the best tire repair kit.
- Best OverallBoulder Tools 56-Piece KitSummarySummaryThe best tire repair kit if you want enough tools to cover different types of punctures.ProsProsA large number of string plugs included. Comes with a variety of different tools for different punctures and repairs.ConsConsSize of the kit is overkill for anyone looking for a small, basic kit to keep in the car. The large case may be too bulky to fit in small spaces.
- Best ValueTooluxe 50002L Universal Repair KitSummarySummaryOne of the best tire repair kits when you want a simple flat-fixing solution without a lot of bulk.ProsProsComes with 30 4-inch string plugs for multiple punctures. Reamer and insert tools are easy to use.ConsConsQuality is lacking in the kit overall. Tools have some flex in the handles. No instructions are included for first-time or inexperienced users.
- Honorable MentionSlime 70004 Power Spair KitSummarySummaryA tire repair kit that offers two different approaches to tire repair for different puncture sizes.ProsProsFeatures tire slime that covers and blocks punctures just by drying upon contacting air. Also comes with traditional string plugs for larger holes.ConsConsTire slime can break when dried, making it a temporary fix at best. An included air compressor is slow.
Why Buy a Tire Repair Kit
- Create a temporary tire fix. In most cases, tire repair kits are designed for a temporary fix, meaning the puncture repair should hold long enough to get the car to a garage for a permanent replacement. This makes a kit a good alternative to a traditional spare, especially when multiple tires are flat.
- Save money on replacements. A puncture isn't necessarily the end of a tire. While larger holes tend to require an actual replacement, smaller punctures can be effectively sealed with the correct kit. When done right, the permanent fix can be more than enough to keep the tire running until normal wear warrants a replacement.
- Learn a new skill. Tire repair isn't a skill just for drivers. Anything with rubber tires, from bikes to wheel barrels, can experience a flat. In most cases, the repair process is the same. This means the skills you learn by using a simple repair kit can be applied to different types of vehicles.
Types of Tire Repair Kits
String Plug/Tire Patch
Repair kits that come with string plugs and tire patches make up the bulk of what's available on the market. A string plug is literally a piece of string that goes into the hole. Using a special insert tool, you can position the string so it’s soft body fills in the gaps and blocks air from escaping out of the tire. Tire patches work in a similar fashion by covering the entire span of the puncture. Both of these options tend to be very effective for larger punctures.
Tire Sealant
Using a liquid sealant, this type of repair kit is extremely user-friendly. The sealant is often designed to dry out of the bottle so it creates a physical barrier to block the hole. Most sealant formulas work well for smaller punctures.
Top Brands of Tire Repair Kits
Slime
Unlike some automotive accessory manufacturers, Slime is a company focused solely on tire repair. Well-known for its bike tire sealant products, Slime specializes in liquid tire repair using a liquid sealant that dries on contact with air. Beyond bike tires, the company makes a few options for automotive use like the Slime 1034-A Repair Kit.
Smittybilt
As a company with a lot of experience in creating automotive parts, Smittybilt is no stranger to making products that are reliable and effective. While the bulk of the company's product line is centered around upgrade and offroading parts, the company also makes several accessories that are helpful to anyone driving on the road. The company's tire repair kit options include the 2733 Repair Kit.
Tire Repair Kit Pricing
- $25 and under: Budget tire repair kits tend to be small and focused on the most important components needed to fix a flat. Typically, these include a few string plugs and a couple of T-handle tools to insert the plug into place without doing more damage to the tire.
- $25-$50: Larger kits tend to make up the bulk of this price range. These kits come with either more string plugs or additional tools like hex keys, set screws, and pliers for different types of tires and repairs.
- $50 and above: Any kits above $50 tend to come with higher-quality components and additional accessories that can make tire repair quicker and easier. Air compressors, for example, are a common addition that often needs to be purchased separately with more affordable kits.
Key Features
Sealer
The most important part of any heavy-duty tire repair kit is the air safety seal itself. Plugs and liquid sealants are the most common types that can effectively handle small or medium punctures in a tire. The right choice will depend on the size of the puncture and the durability of the fix you need. Liquid sealant is a good temporary solution for anything really small, but larger punctures needing a more permanent fix are better served by string plugs.
Other Tools
To apply a sealer, specialty tools will be required. For string plugs, a basic insert tool (normally a T-handle needle-like tool) is needed to position the string into the hole to seal up any spaces where air could escape. A good set of pliers is also necessary to remove the source of the puncture. Higher-end kits often come with extra accessories like air compressors and a pressure gauge as well.
Storage
Multi-piece tire repair kits require a case to keep everything together. Basic plastic cases with molded interiors to keep each tool in place are very common. The price of the kit tends to reflect the quality of the case. Budget kits, for example, tend to have low-quality, flexible plastic cases that offer only basic protection.
Other Considerations
- Size: The size of a tire repair kit depends on the number of included components or pieces. More pieces offer more versatility in general, but there is always the risk of having tools you will never use for a higher price. As a result, smaller kits are great to start with if you don't have a tire kit or much experience with one. Choose something larger only if you know you need the extra tools.
Best Tire Repair Kits Reviews & Recommendations 2019
Best Tire Repair Kit Overall: Boulder Tools 56-Piece Kit
This 56-piece kit from Boulder Tools gives you essentially everything you would need to repair a flat on a vehicle. With several different T-handles and plugs, the kit does a good job of offering a variety of items to fit the type of puncture you are fixing. The brown strings, in particular, are effective at handling different puncture sizes.
The kit boasts a heavier build in some of the tools such as the included pliers and strings. Using thicker strings, the kit is geared more towards larger punctures that would normally send you into your local garage for replacement tires. With that said, the bulk of the strings may be too big for smaller punctures that are likely to create a slow leak.
The three main tools used to apply the strings all share the same high-quality construction. Unfortunately, the bulk of the kit is somewhat of overkill in most situations, and mismatched tools (i.e. metric hex keys and imperial set screws) are somewhat common. Finally, the case is rather large and may not fit in smaller car interiors or trunk spaces without taking over space.
Click Here to See Prices on Amazon
Best Value Tire Repair Kit: Tooluxe 50002L Universal Repair Kit
If you are looking for a simple and straightforward tire puncture kit that doesn't up to the price with useless additions, this kit from Tooluxe is the way to go. Coming with 35 pieces, most of the included bulk is made up of the 30 4-inch string plugs. There is also a rasp tool, insert tool, two hex keys, and sealing lubricant.
This kit is built around the idea of "more is more" when it comes to the number of string plugs it provides. The large number is perfect for worst-case scenarios involving multiple punctures on a single tire or multiple flats between different tires. The included rasp and insert tools are also easy to use, especially for anyone that lacks the experience of repairing a flat.
Unfortunately, the kit makes some sacrifices when it comes to the quality of the included components. The string plugs aren't bulky enough to handle large punctures, and getting a good seal with the included lubricant can be difficult. Despite the user-friendly tools, the absence of instructions also makes it difficult if the user's experience is lacking.
Click Here to See Prices on Amazon
Best Tire Repair Kit Honorable Mention: Slime 70004 Power Spair Kit
Slime's Power Spair repair kit embodies the company's multi-prong philosophy to tire repair. In addition to the typical string plug approach to blocking larger punctures, the kit also includes the company's Slime Tire Sealant that is designed to plug anything less than a quarter of an inch in size. The varied approaches make the kit suitable for a wide range of puncture sizes, including smaller holes that produce a slow leak that other kits typically can't handle.
The included slime is designed to make flat repair nearly instantaneous and automatic. The slime covers the puncture and hardens, creating a solid barrier that blocks air from escaping, much like normal tire plugs. Since the liquid has difficulty spanning punctures larger than a quarter of an inch, the included string plugs are a good backup.
The main drawback of the slime itself is the temporary nature of the repair. The resulting seal can break with enough force or in extreme temperatures. The included air compressor also makes it difficult to repair tires quickly, taking longer to fill up an average-sized tire than the higher-quality pumps that come with high-end kits.
Click Here to See Prices on Amazon
Tips
- Tire patches tend to offer a good balance between string plugs and liquid sealants in terms of effectiveness and user-friendliness. The main thing that influences how well a patch works is the adhesive (i.e. glue, rubber cement, etc) it uses to stick to the tire. Poor adhesives can allow air to escape, especially as the sticky part begins to wear off with use.
- Inserting a string plug into a tire can take a bit of strength. If you can't gently force the string into place, get somebody weight over the plug if possible. Make sure you push it in slowly to get the proper position.
- Practice makes perfect when using a string plug. If possible, try repairing some old tires ahead of time before you find yourself in an emergency roadside situation.
- Rotate the tire before you apply the sealant. Liquid sealants need gravity sometimes. They tend to work the best when the puncture is at the bottom of the tire where the liquid can pool up and solidify.
FAQ
Q. What tools do I need in a tire repair kit?
A. Insertion tools like a plugging tool or sealant bottle are generally required to apply the sealer to the puncture site. A pair of pliers is also important to remove whatever caused the puncture in the first place.
Q. What is the best flat tire repair solution?
A. Fixing a puncture with a plug and a patch tends to be the safest way to restore a tire. A tire plug kit is a great temporary fix, but unless you replace the tire when you get to your destination, a patch does a better job of getting a permanent seal over the hole.
Q. How long do car tire repairs last?
A. This depends on the type. Liquid sealants tend to last long enough to drive back home or to your destination after a flat. Plugs and patches, on the other hand, can last tens of thousands of miles when applied properly. Always periodically check the repair and the tire pressure gauge to make sure it continues to perform well.
Final Thoughts
For the sheer amount of string plugs, tools, and other accessories you get with the Boulder Tools 56-Piece Kit, this kit wins our top slot.
Focusing on just the bare essentials, the Tooluxe 50002L Universal Repair Kit is our top value pick.
Already have your favorite tire kit to keep around in an emergency? Give us your thoughts on what tire repair kits work for you.
- RELATEDBest Dent Repair Kits: Our Top Picks for Easy Dent ReliefFix minor dings and dents on your car with a convenient dent repair kitREAD NOW
- RELATEDBest Tire Pressure Gauges: Get the Air Pressure Needed for Maximum PerformanceOur top picks for the best tire pressure gauge for your vehicleREAD NOW
- RELATEDBest Tire Shine: Our Top Picks to Make Your Tires Look Brand NewThe best tire shine products to protect your tires and keep them clean while you driveREAD NOW
- RELATEDBest Tire Chains For Snow: Stay Gripped to the Road with These Top ChainsManeuver a little easier in the snow and ice with these top snow chainsREAD NOW
- RELATEDBest Brake Pads: Boost Your Braking Power to Avoid AccidentsOur recommended brake pads to help your ride stop on a dimeREAD NOW