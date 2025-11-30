Get Crazy Clearance Pricing on Legit Mickey Thompson Off-Road Tires Right Now

By Andrew P. Collins

Published

0
Mickey Thompson tires
Walmart, edited by the author

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We saw some good deals on Goodyear and Cooper tires at Walmart last week, around Black Friday. But as of this weekend, a whole bunch of Mickey Thompson all-terrain and mud-terrain off-road tires are also deeply discounted. Like, save almost $150 per tire, type discounts. Check ’em out!

Caveat emptor: These are not going to be super daily driver-friendly tires. They’ll give you exceptional off-road traction, and they look really cool, but they’ll also be loud on pavement, eat a lot of fuel. You probably already knew that, though. Shop all Walmart’s major M/T tire discounts and see what sizes are available on the brand page there. We’ll call out a few particularly hot deals right here.

Save $234.14 PER TIRE on Mickey Thompson Baja Boss M/Ts
See It

More Great Deals on Mickey Thompson Tires

Save $156.19 per tire: Mickey Thompson Baja Boss A/T 275/65R18 116T All Season

Save $156.19 per tire: Mickey Thompson Baja Boss A/T All Terrain LT315/70R17 121/118Q E Light Truck Tire

Save $144.45 per tire: Mickey Thompson Baja Boss A/T LT295/70R18/10 129/126Q All Season

Save $129.81 per tire: Mickey Thompson Baja Boss A/T All-Season 275/60R20 115T

Save $83.57 per tire: Mickey Thompson Baja Legend EXP All Terrain LT33X12.50R15 108Q C Light Truck Tire

Save $135.67 per tire: Mickey Thompson Baja Boss A/T LT275/70R18/10 125/122Q All Season

See more sizes on Walmart’s Mickey Thompson page.