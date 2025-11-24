Mick Schumacher Pivots to IndyCar for 2026

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Despite what some may say about Mick Schumacher‘s clout, there’s no debating that IndyCar‘s profile is being raised a notch today after Rahal Letterman Lanigan confirmed the young Swiss’s signing for the 2026 racing season. The proof is that I very likely wouldn’t be writing the news about RLL’s third driver, but when their last name represents racing royalty, it carries some weight. Plus, Mick is a lovely chap, and I applaud him and the team’s incessant hustle to take the fight to Ganassi, Penske, and McLaren.

The 26-year-old saw limited success during his short stint in Formula 1, scoring points and a best finish of sixth, then bounced around as a test and reserve driver for various other F1 teams before joining the WEC. There, he also found some success, scoring podiums at Fuji, Imola, and Spa with Alpine. For what it’s worth, I believe Schumacher could’ve shown more potential in F1 in a better car and with a less toxic environment than Haas’ at the time.

“I am delighted to confirm today that I will be competing in the IndyCar next year with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, taking part in the full season,” Schumacher said. “Having both an F1 and an endurance background, and having competed in various racing series over the years, I have insights and knowledge that I am sure will contribute to a great partnership. RLL prepared me extremely well during testing already, and I am sure that we can build a lot together.

Joe Skibinski

“I was also immediately excited about the car and the American way of motorsport, which comes across as being more about pure and direct racing, and it is precisely this aspect that I am very much looking forward to. And of course, I am curious about new experiences and always interested in broadening my horizons. For me, a new journey is beginning here, and I am excited for the season to start.”

Schumacher, who tested with RLL back in October, is also making waves for another reason today: he’ll be officially joining the Honda family. Honda dominated in 2025, including the 500, so that will surely live in the back of Schumacher’s head as he gets started in the series. He will drive the Honda-powered No. 47 car, alongside IndyCar vet Graham Rahal and British racer Louis Foster. The team did not confirm the future of its other driver, Devlin DeFrancesco, but his departure is expected to be announced imminently.

Many question whether Schumacher is a “solid get” given his lack of accolades, but my perspective is that, as with most second-generation drivers, most people expected him to score wins and break records from the get-go. And as we’ve seen too many times, the offspring of a superstar may not be poised for the same level of success—and that’s okay. Schumacher brings eyeballs to a series that is in a renaissance of sorts, especially on the world stage. A bad driver he is not; far from it. His notoriety, his skill, and the sponsors he will undoubtedly bring to the team can only be seen as a positive for the series.

