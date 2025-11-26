Ferrari Declares ‘The V6 Is Superior to a V12’: The Downshift

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Happy Thanksgiving eve and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

Here at TDS, we get you up to speed with the morning’s automotive industry headlines, fit with links that you can follow for more information. And, even considering the holiday week, there’s still plenty of news to be shared. We hope you have a fun and, most importantly, stress-free turkey day, and we thank you for reading. Here’s the bulletin:

🏆 Ferrari livestreamed a curious panel discussion from its Museo Enzo Ferrari on Tuesday about the development of the F80. The chat covers plenty of ground, but a standout moment came at about the 11:15 mark when Matteo Turconi, the F80’s project manager, explained the rationale behind choosing a turbocharged hybrid V6 powertrain rather than a V12. Turconi said that Ferrari ultimately went the former route because of its direct ties to Maranello’s endurance racing program. And he summed it up with a declaration that is sure to surprise some enthusiasts: “Without a doubt, today, the V6 is superior to a V12.” In fairness, when you’ve won the 24 Hours of Le Mans three times on the trot with that exact setup, I think you’re allowed to say that.

👋 We hope the BMW Z4 isn’t gone for good, but for now, it will bid farewell with a “Final Edition” spec, BMW announced Tuesday. Here in the States, it will apparently be limited to the $78,675 M40i model, per BMW Blog.

⛽ Speaking of BMW, the automaker is considering making gas range-extender versions of its largest EVs, including the iX5 and i7, Bloomberg has reported, in a bid to appeal to Chinese consumers, who apparently favor the technology.

💲 General Motors will pump more than half a billion dollars into factories in Michigan and Ohio for 2027 production, according to the Detroit Free Press. The Romulus Propulsion Systems investment will go toward 10-speed transmissions in SUVs and trucks, while the boost for Cleveland’s Parma Metal Center will, naturally, concentrate on sheet metal stampings and assemblies.

🍁 Canada’s Industry Minister Melanie Joly told Automotive News on Tuesday that the government is “continuing discussions with GM about a new vehicle mandate” for the Ontario plant where production of BrightDrop electric commercial vans has been idled. The Industry Minister previously said she expected a “full update within 15 days” of the October 21 production shutdown, and that timeframe has long since elapsed.

🤡 Stellantis has rebuked the influencers who got into a pre-production Jeep Recon at the LA Auto Show and systematically began breaking things inside while snarkily complaining about the vehicle’s build quality.

🏎️ Soon-to-be IndyCar driver Mick Schumacher said that he was “in contention” to drive for the Cadillac F1 team before it chose to go with veterans Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas, Motorsport.com has reported.

