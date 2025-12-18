Mercedes-Benz Is About To Enter a New Design Era: TDS

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

🚘 What I’m driving: Still spending time in the 2026 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy Hybrid and the average fuel economy is climbing higher the more time spent behind the wheel. Particularly interested in seeing how much fuel this thing sips by the end of the week as ambient temps hovering in the 30s drop into single digits.

✍️ The design language at Mercedes-Benz is about to undergo one of the largest shifts of the last 18 years as a new design boss takes over; Gorden Wagener will step down from his position as head of design for the automaker on January 31, which is said to be at his request and a mutual parting of ways between the company and designer, closing out this chapter in Mercedes’ design history.

🚕 Waymo is discussing raising more than $15 billion at a valuation said to be near $100 billion in a new financing round led by its parent company, Alphabet Inc.

🛰️ Tesla filed a patent that reveals how the automaker could integrate Starlink internet connectivity into future models.

📉 Jeep is on the verge of ending a six-year U.S. sales decline with a plan of simplifying its lineup with fewer configurations, more content, updated models, and a gas-powered version of its EVs.

🤖 GM is deploying a test fleet of test vehicles with eyes-off hands-off driver-assist technology as part of its latest strategy pivot to focus on self-driving personal vehicles rather than robotaxis.

🪦 The final Ford Escape rolled off the production line in Louisville and Blue Oval dealers are worried about the death of what was called the automaker’s “bread and butter” of the lineup disappearing; dealers called the crossover a “big seller” and “part of the affordable segment” when trying to reach new buyers, which Ford seems to be aiming for with its upcoming $30,000 midsize electric pickup truck that’s being billed as revolutionary.

