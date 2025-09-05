Tesla Teased a New SUV That Looks Just Like the Cybertruck: TDS

The biggest car news and reviews, minus the BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

TDS is your daily one-stop shop for all the auto industry headlines from around the world fit to print. In the old days, before the internet, a kid on a bicycle would throw a rolled-up copy at your door, and you’d sit and read it at your breakfast nook with coffee in hand and get ink all over your fingers. The modern version’s a lot less romantic, but just as informative.

Hey, it’s Friday! Let’s get into it.

🚙 A small clay model spotted off in the corner of a new Tesla video has everyone thinking it’s a tease of an upcoming SUV with Cybertruck design elements, if not an SUV version of the Cybertruck.

💵 Speaking of Tesla, Elon Musk got his $1 trillion pay package to stick around as CEO for the next 10 years. The agreement has strings attached, like hitting certain growth targets and increasing the company’s value from $1 trillion, where it sits today, to $8.5 trillion. And it’s all being done in an effort to keep Musk’s eye on the ball, amid his many distractions. “Simply put, retaining and incentivizing Elon is fundamental to Tesla achieving these goals and becoming the most valuable company in history,” Tesla said in a shareholder letter about the proposal.

💼 Rivian has laid off 200 employees at its Normal, Illinois site as it undergoes retooling to manufacture the smaller R2 series next year.

🤖 The Department of Transportation said Thursday that it will introduce new rules in the spring to modernize federal motor vehicle safety standards for autonomous cars and eliminate roadblocks to their expanded use.

🏭 Jaguar Land Rover has told factory workers at its Halewood, U.K. plant to stay home until Tuesday due to a cyberattack that has stalled activity at the site since Sept. 1.

🇨🇳 Chinese lawmakers are reportedly drafting a ban on “pop-out” door handles that retract fully into a vehicle’s body, due to safety and reliability concerns.

🖥️ Audi’s first vehicles to completely incorporate Rivian’s software architecture will hit the market in 2028, according to the German automaker’s CEO. That won’t be the production version of the recently revealed Concept C, because that car is due out in 2027.

