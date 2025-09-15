The Tesla Cybertruck Just Became $10,000 More Expensive: TDS

The biggest car news and reviews, minus the BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

Tight, light, and right, TDS is not a full in-depth story. Rather, TDS gathers all the latest automotive news bubbling around the globe with stories summarized in a single sentence with a link provided for those seeking more information.

Two cups of coffee into the day plus an hour-plus road trip to Heathrow for a flight home, it’s time. Let’s get into it.

🚘 What I’m driving: Nothing, but I’m about to board a big airplane headed back to the U.S., but I’ll be back in a car tomorrow.

🪦 Months after launching a $69,999 rear-wheel drive single-motor Cybertruck Tesla killed the base model, and subsequently the least expensive trim, inherently jacking the base price to $79,999 for a dual-motor All-Wheel Drive model.

⚡️ Audi’s CEO said, “the electric car is simply better technology,” and “I don’t know any better technology than the electric car for advancing C02 reduction in transportation in the coming years,” as the executive noted that competitors fighting Europe’s looming emissions regulations as “counterproductive and unsettles customers.”

👨‍💼 A Tesla board member noted Elon Musk “is a generational leader,” and said “there aren’t any other people out there like Elon who can actually lead the company over the next decade or so.”

⚠️ Toyota recalled approximately 591,000 vehicles including certain Toyota Venza, Crown, Crown Signia, RAV4, GR Corolla, 4Runner, Camry, Grand Highlander, Tacoma, Highlander, and certain Lexus LS, RX, and TXs due to the 12.3-inch touchscreen not displaying anything upon startup.

👀 Mercedes-Benz’s Chief Technology Officer Markus Schaefer said “there is not truth to this” regarding the rumors about the German automaker using BMW engines in upcoming models.

🛻 Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa confirmed Ram will launch a midsize truck in 2027 calling the pickup “”beautiful” and “just amazing,” noting it will have “very good” technical specifications.

🎛️ Despite BMW removing nearly every knob, button, and switch in its new cars the German automaker confirmed it will keep a physical volume knob because the automaker’s data shows a huge amount of customers use.

🔋 General Motors’ CEO Mary Barra said EVs remain the automaker’s “North Star” and the executive has a “no regret” mindset about the automaker’s moves into its future road map.

Have feedback on the formatting of TDS? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com