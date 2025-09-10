Canadian Man Drives Barbie Jeep in Traffic, Gets DUI

The biggest car news and reviews, minus the BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Some guy in Prince George, British Columbia (a small city between Vancouver and Alaska) was pulled over on Friday, making a Slurpee run in a pink Power Wheels Jeep. He might have gotten away with it if he’d waited until after commuting hours, but fortune favors the bold, right?

Canadian outlet Global News reported that a man wearing Pit Viper-style shades and a shirt reading “Let’s do it in the dumbest way possible,” borrowed the toy car, which belongs to his roommate’s daughter, to acquire a convenience store beverage. “It’s not like it was a high-speed chase,” he said. “I waited until it was safe, and when I crossed the road, I was doing my hand signals.”

Apparently, the cops didn’t think it was all that cute, slapping him with a 90-day driving prohibition and a court date after breath tests put him over the BAC limit. He already had a suspended license, too, which is probably why he decided to take the single-seat Barbiemobile instead of an actual car in the first place. Alas, it seems the Canadian authorities figure “any vehicle on a roadway that is powered by anything other than muscular power fits into the definition of a motor vehicle and requires a licensed driver and insurance.”

This is not an endorsement, but a friendly reminder: Cops are more likely to see the humor in hijinks like this if you can keep your law-breaking to one at a time. But a DUI on anything with wheels will pretty much always get you in trouble.

Meanwhile, the roommate’s daughter has reportedly been given her Jeep back.

Seen any other wacky vehicles on the road? Hit me up at andrew.collins@thedrive.com