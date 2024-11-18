People Are Hot-Rodding Power Wheels for Kids to Go Drag Racing

Are you a drag racing enthusiast with a growing family and shrinking project budget? Maybe it’s your project that needs shrinking instead. That’s the basic premise behind the Power Wheels modding scene, which we’re getting a glimpse of thanks to Trevor’s Fast Life—the grassroots modding and racing channel you didn’t know you needed until right now.

Our intro came by way of this YouTube short of Trevor prepping his dragster—and the surface—for a run. He’s not going to need a chute at these speeds, but after the prep is done and Trevor signals he’s ready, it becomes swiftly apparent that his wheelie bar is an essential modification. This little machine can really scoot, and once you’ve had the chance to browse the rest of this dad-run channel, you’ll understand why.

If you’re a fan of tuner content, you’ll be right at home. The channel has everything from DIY upgrade videos to dyno charts (yes, Power Wheels dyno charts) for all types of diminutive racing machines. As it turns out, Trevor’s got quite the fleet at his disposal, including a repurposed electric yard cart fitted with a Power Wheels-style Mustang body and interior. And don’t worry; they’re not all the basic electric jobs you’ll find at your big box store; some of these are pretty much straight-up gasoline go-karts in disguise.

Want to make more power? Got you covered. Need some real stopping power afterward? There’s an entire walkthrough on DIYing a Power Wheels brake system, along with a tutorial on installing skinnies up front to reduce weight and drag, plus a rubber tire conversion to improve steering response.

And then there’s the actual racing—lots and lots and lots of actual racing. Trevor’s channel is chock-full of recaps from events you’ve heard of. Carlisle, anybody? Trevor’s been there. And if your local domestic-versus-import night is only sparsely attended, you could always sell your Civic for a Barbie-themed Jeep and go clean house on bracket-racing night—provided you fit, of course.

