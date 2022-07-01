Get Your Kid Rolling With These On-Sale Power Wheels
It’s time to ride with these rad power wheels.
I'm sure you've all heard: "Kids these days don't care about cars. They only care about phones." I'm here to tell you that's completely and utterly wrong. They do love cars, and that love can start by simply teaching them how to wrench, taking them to a race, or plopping them behind the wheel of everyone's favorite toy, power wheels.
The kids' toy has been around for decades and remains a fan favorite of children around the world as well as my own rugrats. They're also not super expensive and can breed a love of cars like no other toy can. Sure, Hot Wheels are great, but you can't drive a Hot Wheels. You can, however, drive and drift power wheels. And right now, there are a load of them on sale on Amazon.
If you want to help share your enthusiasm for cars with your children, scroll through the list below and click Buy It Now for hours of fun and yelling, "Watch out for that wall!"
- Best Choice Jeep ($25 off)
- Kidzone Lamborghini Aventador ($50 off plus an extra $20 off with coupon)
- Kidzone Chevrolet Silverado ($50 off plus an extra $20 off with coupon)
- John Deere Gator ($13 off)
- John Deere Ground Force Tractor ($25 off)
- Newquida Dump Truck ($18 off with coupon)
- Best Choice Range Rover ($30 off)
- Teoayeah Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG ($10 off with coupon)
- Newqida Buggy ($40 off with coupon)
- Sehomy Bentley EXP12 ($9 off with coupon)
- Bugatti Divo ($50 off with coupon)
- Modern-Depo Tesla Cybertruck ($15 off plus extra $15 off with coupon)
- Avrceci Tractor ($10 off)
Did you have a tiny car or truck as a child? Which one? Have you already gotten your child power wheels? Let me know in the comments below.
