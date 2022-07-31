Get the Kids Started in Their New Homes With a Power Tool Set From Home Depot
Whether they’ve just become new homeowners or they’re going back to college, a cordless tool combo can make easy work of many tasks.
My niece, Kelsey, is getting ready to leave home for her second year at ASU. This time, however, she won’t be warehoused in a dinky dorm room. She’ll be sharing a spacious apartment with some friends. The extended family is busy outfitting her new place with furniture, kitchen gear, and brand-new linens, but I know what she really needs: her very own cordless power tool set.
Auntie—that’s me—uses Black & Decker for household chores. (I have professional air tools in the garage for motorcycle/car work.) But getting a brand-new set for Kelsey meant the door was open to all of the major battery-powered tool manufacturers. I set out to find the sales, and here’s a sample.
Affiliate Disclaimer: The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt Max Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit with two batteries, charger, and bag for $169 (26 percent off)
- Makita 18-Volt LXT Eight-Piece Kit with drill, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, sander, impact wrench, blower, and light for $399 (20 percent off)
- Craftsman 20-Volt Cordless Drill Kit, seven tools for $301.41 (14 percent off)
- AC Delco Drill, Impact, Flashlight Three-in-One Combo Kit for $52.44 (clearance)
- Skil 18-Volt Cordless Drill/Driver Kit for $35.44 (clearance)
- Bosch 18-Volt Brute Tough Hammer Set for $242.99 (23 percent off)
- Porter-Cable 20-Volt Driver and Reciprocating Saw Combo for $134.99 (33 percent off)
- Black & Decker 20-Volt Drill Driver and Circular Saw Kit for $111.96 (23 percent off)
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Six-Tool Kit with two batteries and charger for $150 (23 percent off)
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Rotary Tool Kit with battery and charger for $69 (26 percent off)
Read More From The Garage
MORE TO READ
Related
Cycle Gear Sale: One Extra Pair of Riding Gloves Ain’t Gonna Kill Ya
Up to 50 percent off gear you need from Alpinestars, Fly Racing, Trackside, and Bilt.
Related
Leasing an EV or Buying an EV: Which Is Best?
Buying an EV can involve a little more math and planning compared to a normal car.
Related