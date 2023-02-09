You’re Never Too Old to Get Deals on Hot Wheels on Amazon

You're never too old to play with toy cars, even if it gets harder on the knees. That is if you crawl around on all fours pushing them around. Of course, that's not the only way to play with them, because Hot Wheels makes plenty of tracks and accessories that'll propel the cars for you—and a bunch of them are on sale right now on Amazon.

We've gathered up a series of Hot Wheels products on sale, ranging from expansive track sets to more compact options and even an RC car. It's past the holiday season, but that doesn't mean you can't get one now and stockpile for an upcoming birthday. Or, y'know, just open it yourself; you're an adult and you can do whatever you want. Even if that means whiling away an entire weekend launching Hot Wheels across the room.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more

More from The Drive