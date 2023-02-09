You’re Never Too Old to Get Deals on Hot Wheels on Amazon
Get down on all fours with some deals on Hot Wheels—or just let a motorized booster fling them around a track for you.
You're never too old to play with toy cars, even if it gets harder on the knees. That is if you crawl around on all fours pushing them around. Of course, that's not the only way to play with them, because Hot Wheels makes plenty of tracks and accessories that'll propel the cars for you—and a bunch of them are on sale right now on Amazon.
We've gathered up a series of Hot Wheels products on sale, ranging from expansive track sets to more compact options and even an RC car. It's past the holiday season, but that doesn't mean you can't get one now and stockpile for an upcoming birthday. Or, y'know, just open it yourself; you're an adult and you can do whatever you want. Even if that means whiling away an entire weekend launching Hot Wheels across the room.
- Hot Wheels City with 1 Toy Car, Kid-Powered Elevator, Water-Like Ramp, Track-Play Features, Connects to Other Sets, Fire Station with Super Loop (5% off)
- Hot Wheels RC 1:64 Scale the Batman Batmobile, Remote-Controlled Vehicle from the Movie, USB Rechargeable Controller (19% off)
- Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Scorpion Raceway Boosted Set with Monster Truck and Hot Wheels car and Giant Scorpion Nemesis (53% off)
- Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower Track Set, 2.5+ ft High with Motorized Booster (7% off)
- Hot Wheels Mario Kart Piranha Plant Slide Track with Mario Kart 1:64 scale vehicles (25% off)
- Hot Wheels Skate - Tricked Out Pack - Exclusive Board and Shoes (17% off)
- Hot Wheels Interactive Display Case with 8 1:64 Scale Cars, Storage for 12 Toy Cars (42% off)
- Hot Wheels Remote Control Car, White ZL1 Camaro RC Vehicle (40% off)
- Hot Wheels City Color Changing Robot Shark (17% off)
- Hot Wheels Corkscrew Crash Track with Motorized Boosters (7% off)
- Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Wreckin’ Raceway Playset with Bigfoot & Gunkster for Head-to-Head Competition (16% off)
- Hot Wheels Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Carnival Rescue (24% off)
- Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Transporter and Racetrack, Includes 1:64 Scale Bone Shaker Monster Truck and 1:64 Die-Cast Toy Car (21% off)
- HOT WHEELS BLASTIN' RIG Vehicle (23% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more
