Don’t Miss Out on These Rad RC Car Amazon Sales
Get your kit car on with these dope RC cars.
I love RC cars, even at my age. They're fun and cheaper to work on than your own car. Remote-control vehicles can also be great toys for your children to learn to love cars themselves. And they can provide hours of entertainment in your backyard. They're also the perfect gift. But what's better than an RC car? That's easy: an RC car on sale.
Look, we're all stretched thin in our wallets right now, so a deal is a deal. And the deals below are some of the best we've seen for RC cars on Amazon lately. If you need a present for your child's birthday or if you just need to let off some steam with a new hobby, check out the list. Sound off in the comments with what you already have or what you're getting.
- Bezgar Blue RC Car, 1:20 Scale (25 percent off)
- Tecnock RC Racing Car (21 percent off)
- Phywess 1:16 RC Truck (29 percent off)
- Radclo 1:14-Scale RC Truck (37 percent off)
- Arrma 1/7 Felony Street Bash All-Road Muscle Car (7 percent off)
- Haiboxing 1:12-Scale All-Terrain Off-Road Truck (21 percent off)
- Miebely Bugatti Divo (15 percent off)
- Traxxas Rustler 4x4 VXL (39 percent off)
- Traxxas Slash 2WD Short Course Racing Truck (55 percent off)
- Traxxas 1/10-Scale Drag Slash (10 percent off)
