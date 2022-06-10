Don’t Miss out on Amazon’s Awesome Casio G-Shock Sale
Give your look a little utility with these Casio G-Shock deals.
Amazon
Today's highlight in The Watch Zone (I'm going to make this a thing) is everyone's favorite Casio: the G-Shock.
The venerable digital/mechanical watch is one of the most well-known watches on the planet, a favorite of U.S. military servicemembers, car enthusiasts, and those who couldn't care less about watches but still need one. Why the universal love? They're rugged, easy to read, and don't come with a price tag that only the wealthy and watch nerds can afford.
I've rounded up the best deals Amazon has to offer on Casio's G-Shock, but today's sale at Amazon is one where you need to act fast as these deals won't last.
- GG1000-1A5 ($70 off) Someone, please, buy me this one.
- GW-9400-1CR Master of G ($70 off)
- GW-7900-1CR ($60 off)
- AWG-M100A-1ACR ($52 off)
- GA-400GB Garish Series ($43 off)
- GMWB5000GD-9 ($36 off)
- DW5600E-1V ($31 off)
- GD400-9CR ($30 off)
- GA-100C-8ACR ($25 off)
- G-7900A Rescue ($23 off)
- GBA800UC-2A ($15 off)
- GBD800UC-3 ($8 off)
Let us know if you're already a fan of the Casio G-Shock or if I've finally convinced you to buy one in the comments.