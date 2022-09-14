Amazon’s Amazing RC Car Deals Will Inspire a New Hobby
Because nobody likes having too much of that lying around.
I know. Your hobby is playing with real cars. Not toy cars. But that's going to burn you out at some point or another. When it does, RC cars are a great alternative that are similar enough to keep you interested but still different and refreshing. If you're looking to give it a shot, chances are you'd like to do it at a discount. That's what I'm here for. I took the time to round up a few beginner-friendly options Amazon is running deals for. I also made sure to include some of the higher-end stuff for the serious nuts peeping at the list.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- Arrma Vorteks RC Truck for $369.99
- Arrma Felony 6S BLX Street Bash All-Road Muscle Car for $609.42
- Arrma RC Truck 1/5 Outcast 4X4 8S BLX Stunt Truck for $816.54
- Arrma Typhon 4X4 V3 MEGA 550 Brushed Buggy RC Truck for $229.99
- Arrma RC Truck 1/7 Mojave 4X4 Extreme Bash Roller for $499.99
- Arrma 1/10 Granite 4X4 V3 3S BLX Brushless Monster RC Truck for $339.99
- JLBRacingRC Cheetah Remote Control Car Truck for $358.79 with digital coupon
- Laegendary RC Crawler Remote Control Truck for $230.21
- Bezgar HM121 Scale RC Truck for $129.99
- DeeRC 9206E High-SpeedRemote Control Car for $99.99 with digital coupon
- Amoril Remote Control Car for $129.99
- FMS 1/18 RC Crawler K10 4WD for $162.99
- Hyper Go H16SC 1:16 Scale Hobby Grade Fast Remote Control Car for $87 with digital coupon
- Haiboxing 18859E 1:18 Scale All Terrain RC Car for $66.39
- Haiboxing 18859A Off-Road Remote Control Truck for $139.99
