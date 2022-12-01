Get Your Race On With These Killer Gaming Sales
Level up your gaming experience with these killer deals
Racing can be an expensive hobby. There's maintenance, tires, damage, tires, fuel, and more tires to worry about spending all that extra cash on. Why not move a little bit of that hobby behind your monitor?
The best alternative to getting behind the wheel of a tire-shredding drift car is to bring the racing to your living room, or at least that's what I believe. Fortunately, there are some awesome post-Black Friday deals still on the internet right now. That means you can gear up for an entire season of iRacing, Assetto Corsa, or whatever car-friendly game makes your heart giddy.
Gaming PCs
- Acer Predator Orion (13% off)
- HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop (14% off)
- Skytech Shiva Gaming PC Desktop (26% off)
- SkyTech Archangel 3.0 Gaming Computer PC Desktop (21% off)
- ZOTAC Gaming MEK Hero G1 (5% off)
Racing Wheels
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals (33% off)
- Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals (11% off)
- Logitech G Driving Force Shifter (17% off)
- GTR Simulator RS30 Ultra Force Feedback Driving Racing Wheel (34% off)
- Superdrive GS750 racing steering wheel with pedals, paddles, shifter and vibration (25% off)
Racing Stands
Headsets
- CORSAIR HS80 (17% off)
- HyperX Cloud Stinger (40% off)
- Logitech G535 Lightspeed (38% off)
- Logitech G733 Lightspeed (20% off)
- Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense (23% off)
- SteelSeries Arctis 7+ (42% off)
