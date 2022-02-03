There's No Drag Race Like a Construction Rig Drag Race

The trucks, or "heavy goods vehicles" as they're officially known in the United Kingdom, were provided by Daniel from Ashville Aggregate, who runs his own YouTube channel covering the story of his waste management company. Seven lorries took to the start line, each hoping to walk away with the win in a series of challenges.

When it comes to drag racing, typically one's mind will drift to V8 muscle cars, grudge matches on the street, or the sheer fury of nitro-powered Top Fuel dragsters. However, there's nothing that says you can't drag race trucks, as ably demonstrated by Carwow on YouTube .

Carwow host Mat got behind the wheel of a Scania P410 8x4 tipper truck, boasting 410 hp from a 13L engine. Other competitors include various sizes of crane trucks with 280 hp and 410 hp respectively, a skip truck with 250 horsepower, a concrete mixer with 450 hp, and a 500 hp Scania tractor unit with Daniel himself behind the wheel. There's also a lone Volvo in the mix, charged with concrete pumping duty. It's got the smallest engine in the bunch at just 5.0L, good for 220 hp. There was some argument over the best gear to start in, with Mat noting that his truck's automatic gearbox was sitting in third gear for takeoff as the truck was unloaded. However, with some finagling of the controls, the trucks were kicked into first which proved to be advantageous in the race.

YouTube/Carwow Mat insisted on starting the race in first gear, overruling the thoughts of the truck's automatic transmission.

The drag race is, naturally, one of the slowest you'll watch in your life. Mat's Scania P410 tipper wins the day with a scorching time of 27.5 seconds, while the more powerful Scania tractor is weighed down by its low loader trailer, finishing in 31.3. The slowest of all is the concrete mixer, bringing up the rear and crossing the line in 32.1 seconds. In a rolling test, the more powerful Scania tractor truck shows off its prowess. With the trailer removed, it sprints out to an early lead, though is eventually overhauled by the 8x4 tipper somewhere around the one-mile mark.

