YouTuber Charged With 18 Criminal Counts After Infamous Ram TRX Jump Video

Surprisingly, it doesn't appear that these charges are necessarily limited to videos of the TRX jumping.

For example, let's examine the four counts of Misuse of Property and Waters. According to the description of the charges read by the YouTuber, he received this charge because he did not "ford in the most direct manner," something this statute covers in Chapter 25, noting that it is illegal to "run any vehicle, except fording in the most direct manner, in any stream." There are three other videos (one from Jan. 19, another from Jan. 22, and the final on Jan. 29) which all show him driving through the stream as if it were a road.

Mike says that he was invited onto private property to film these videos and does not believe that he was destructive to the environment, nor did his vehicle leak anything into the stream which could be poisonous to fish (a reference to the "Pollution of Waters" charge). Regardless, he also says that PFBC indicated that it had walked the stream and was able to determine that there was enough evidence for the charges, but the YouTuber says that the commission should instead be questioning the property owners or those who live around it.