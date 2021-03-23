Historic Bondurant High Performance Driving School Evolves Into Radford Racing School

After years of alleged mismanagement, the Bondurant High Performance Driving School filed for bankruptcy in 2018, subsequently changing hands and undergoing millions in facility upgrades and a curriculum overhaul. By all accounts, the renewed Bondurant is as good as the old ever was, but because it's no longer the Bondurant family biz, it's not going to be named after them. The Arizona school known as Bondurant since the '90s is now called the Radford Racing School, and its new owners hope to make it as big a destination for impassioned drivers as any track on the planet.

Radford, for my fellow confused Americans, is the name of a historic, recently revived European coachbuilder of modest acclaim in Europe, who sold fancied-up Austin Minis and Aston Martin shooting brake conversions. It's a little-known name Stateside, but its high-profile backers including 2009 Formula 1 champ Jenson Button and Wheeler Dealers host Ant Anstead aim to dig Radford not just a western foothold, but a global one, turning Radford into a "modern lifestyle brand" that's all about appreciating cars. Specifically, how to drive them with skill.