Watch a Secret Service Agent Nail a Three-Wheel J-Turn in a Cadillac Fleetwood Limo

Among the many roles in the United States Secret Service is that of the Special Officer, federal agents who are tasked exclusively with security and protective duties, and regularly escort both domestic dignitaries and foreign officials. Part of their job is knowing how to handle dangerous situations and, if possible, avoid them entirely, in part by using advanced driving techniques. And as footage of the training process shows, your typical Secret Service drive is practically ready for Hollywood stunts.

USSS agents learn their trade at the James J. Rowley Training Center in Laurel, Maryland, just outside the District of Columbia. There, they learn not only how to handle firearms and the situations that require them, but also a variety of service vehicles, notably Chevrolet Suburbans and Cadillac limousines. One of the techniques trainees practice here is the J-turn, which as the video below shows, can be quite the spectacle in a floaty Cadillac Fleetwood.