Watch: Jenson Button Looks Ready To Fall Asleep Attacking Racetrack in Honda's Civic Type R

“Once you go fast, you never go back.” That’s the saying, right? We’re going to say it is and move on because it’s certainly the saying of retired Formula 1 racecar driver Jenson Button. The Briton—who now races Baja, Super GT, and the World Endurance Championship—partnered with Honda Racing Performance to take on the legendary Bathurst racetrack in a brand new Civic Type R. The result, though a front-wheel drive lap record, looks to have bored Button into nearly falling asleep racing around the track.

Button and the Honda Civic Type R went to Bathurst to claim a front-wheel drive lap record, which is part of Honda’s Type R Challenge. Last year, the Civic Type R racked up a number of track records, too, including; Spa Francorchamps, Magny Cours, Silverstone, Estoril, and the Hungaroring. The latter of which was set with Button behind the wheel. Button’s Bathurst blitz kicks off the 2019 Challenge. Yet, from the in-car footage, blitz may not be the right term to describe Button’s demeanor.

Honda’s Civic Type R is no slouch. It’s a 306 horsepower hot-hatch with true sporting credentials. It’s one of our favorite sports cars and impresses all who enter it. But watching the in-car footage, it’s painstakingly obvious the racer is bored out of his skull by the Civic Type R’s relative lack of speed. Button does the sort of in-seat shimmy you or I would normally do on a long road trip. He moves around in the seat shifting his weight and looking ahead or to the side as he waits for the next relatively slow turn to come. We half expected him to start fiddling with the radio.