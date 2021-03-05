Transparent Oil Pan and Valve Cover Let You Peek Inside a Running Engine

Initially, the pickup sucks oil to the rest of the engine just fine, but then the oil level starts to get dangerously low, and oily foam begins to appear. That's generally a sign that not nearly enough oil is getting to where it needs to go, so the guys stop and add some more oil through the dipstick tube, seeing as they glued the valve cover directly to the head and presumably don't want to go through that again.

After more oil is added, however, everything goes just fine, at least for a little while. This Lada engine in particular has an internal cover over the rockers—likely for oil control—so the view of oil spewing everywhere is a little obscured. That's at least until the valve cover vibrates itself loose and oil starts dripping all over the engine. Then you can see oil flow just fine.

If you want a slightly better visual of how oil flows through say, a pushrod inline-six, GM made a great video on this topic back in the 1930s that has yet to be eclipsed in its educational value and production quality. It's called "Riding The Film."