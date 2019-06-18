Dainese Release Motorcycle Smart Jacket With Airbag Technology

Motorcycles aren’t safe machines; just ask the author’s doctors. However, with the right gear, your safety can be substantially increased. A jacket, helmet, gloves, boots, denim, or full-on race suit are all among the normal riding staples and all reduce the likelihood of severe injury. Dainese, however, hopes riders will add one more item to that list and improve their safety even more; the Smart Jacket.

The new Dainese Smart Jacket is a revolution in terms of passive motorcyclist safety. Dainese’s Smart Jacket centers around the company’s proprietary D-Air airbag safety system that was first pioneered in MotoGP. D-Air is a reusable gas-propelled airbag system that, with the help of impact and yaw sensors, can deploy a wrap-around airbag for motorcycle riders. The new Smart Jacket takes that technology to the next level with seven separate sensors and eliminates the need for a second jacket purchase.