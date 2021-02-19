Biking on Giant Circular Saw Blades Is All Fun and Games Until You Wipe Out

Remember when we thought that our post-apocalyptic wasteland would feature a nice, dry heat? Oh, how sweet and naïve we once were. If the past week or so has demonstrated anything, it's that our dystopian hellscape future may have some brutal cold spells, and we'll have to pivot our Mad Max-worthy builds accordingly.

Fortunately, YouTube channel The Q figured out a seemingly perfect way to get around on the ice that doesn't rely on those hot commodities known as "fuel" or "power." All it takes is a pair of legs and a lower sense of self-preservation than usual! Saw blades, folks. We're talking about big friggin' saw blades.