I’m Building an Autonomous Lawn Mower and Cutting Grass Is Harder Than You Think

Any sane person sick of mowing would just buy an off-the-shelf autonomous mower and be done with it. However, if you've had any experience with the hardware or their vacuuming cousins, you'll know its performance often leaves something to be desired. Besides, I'm something of a roboticist myself, and I much prefer to build my own hardware. That way, when it sucks, I at least have someone to blame—as well as the opportunity to do something about it. If you dig robot lawn mowers, watch along with the build below!

Lawn is a curious thing, and the modern concept as we know it developed in such a broad and distributed way that covering its history here would be an article in itself. Regardless, it's a part of virtually every suburban yard, and maintaining a neat lawn is key to keeping yard areas both pretty and usable. Australia's brutal conditions have left me tired of the grind, however, and I have had enough; it is time to enlist robotic help.

Rise of the Machines It just so happens that I've been living with a recently unemployed robot who has been looking for a new mission in life. I created SOLARBOI over a period from 2016 to 2021. Originally designed with the goal of exploring the Australian outback, he is kitted out with a 4G cellular data connection, big antennas, and a solar panel for power. He's capable of roaming for days, charging up from the sun, and driving onwards in the dead of night. That is, when he's not getting stuck in ditches, rescued by publicans, or, during one unfortunate misadventure, having his gearbox fall to bits. The SOLARBOI project was, in some ways, spawned from my imagination as a young child. I loved radio control cars and had once seen one controlled by a computer. However, the problem was that you couldn't drive the car beyond your line of sight; once the car left the room, you had no idea where it was going. I figured at the time that a camera would solve that problem, letting you go exploring with the RC car. Of course, such a thing was difficult with the technology of the 1990s.

Lewin Day Commanding SOLARBOI on a mission in the outback back in late 2020.

Fast forward several decades and I realized that with the benefit of a 4G data connection and a small camera, it was now possible to build a robot that could roam the world while you watched its progress via a streaming video feed over the internet. Add on a solar panel, and you now have a robot that can, in theory, roam endlessly wherever there's a 4G data signal and sufficient sunlight. I thusly tasked SOLARBOI with the challenge of roaming through Australian country towns, where I figured he'd get plentiful solar power and would be less likely to be disturbed as compared to a heavily-trafficked pedestrian area in a city or the suburbs. I was able to run several missions over a period of a couple of years, often sending out SOLARBOI for a few days at a time and roaming as far as possible before we got stuck, broke something, or simply hit up against the edges of coverage of the mobile phone network.



It was great fun, and SOLARBOI quickly won himself many adoring fans, some of whom contributed their own technical expertise to the project. However, after a time, I had to end his missions for my own sanity. Developing and improving the robot was becoming a full-time job. Worse, leaving a robot unattended in the outback all day was incredibly stressful; missions would go on long until the wee hours, and I would then spend most of the next day panicking that it would be stolen, destroyed, or simply fail to wake up. We'd had fun, but after plenty of exciting missions, it was time to retire. Over the course of the project, though, I developed SOLARBOI into a (relatively) reliable platform, capable of getting about on sealed surfaces and scrub with aplomb, even if he is built on the battered and tired shell of an old four-wheel-drive RadioShack RC car. One day, he'll get a brother built on a far more capable chassis, but that would still leave me with a whole robot with nothing to do. But now that SOLARBOI has been retired from active outback duty, he will take on a new job—as Mowerboi.

Lewin Day SOLARBOI chilling in outback Australia after a long solo mission in the great outdoors.

The idea is simple: Fit Mowerboi with a cutting blade and program him to follow GPS waypoints so he can trim the lawn more regularly than I care to. It's an important job; letting the grass get too long tends to lead to a patchy, inconsistent lawn that leaves plenty of space for weeds to invade. In Australia, where weeds like bindi scatter incredibly painful thorns and grow at a furious pace, maintaining a strong lawn is vital to comfort at home. Those thorns get everywhere. I've already coded basic autonomy into Mowerboi, so he's capable of heading from one GPS waypoint to another. However, there's no obstacle avoidance code, and for yard-scale operations, standard GPS isn't quite good enough. With accuracy only down to a few meters, it's virtually impossible to stop our robot friend from hitting fences on occasion. I've got some plans to tackle that problem though, and I think I can get him buzzing about the yard without too many problems. Instead, my initial concern is with cutting the grass itself. Thus, I had to figure out how to build the mower part of my autonomous mower. In the meantime, I can drive the robot manually around on the lawn via a computer in a similar way to a radio-control car while I test my grass-cutting apparatus. Time to Build

Lewin Day Mowerboi chopping away at the lawn.

There are two ways to go about engineering something new. You can make a few guesses in your head, do a couple of sketches, and simply build what you think will work. Then, you find out what doesn't work and iterate from there. Alternatively, you can spend a great deal of time getting scientific about things, running models and calculations, and trying to figure it all out on paper before you begin. For big projects that push the limits of engineering—like if you're building the SR-71 Blackbird—this is a necessity. It's simply not practical to just "have a go" at building it and see what happens. However, for a little mower project, the "build it and see" approach is perfect, and, most importantly, more fun. When I thought of mowing on a small scale, my first thought went to whipper snippers—or line trimmers in American parlance. These manage to cut grass with a little bit of plastic line, spinning at some sufficiently great speed as to force the line to become rigid. I presumed that I could achieve similarly good results by 3D-printing a simple plastic blade of five inches in diameter and popping it on a motor on the front of my robot. On the bench, this setup performed admirably, spinning at a healthy 11,000 rpm and chopping away at grass rather nicely.

However, when tested in the field, results were less positive. My grass is very thick and very tall, up to a foot high in the worst parts. Plus, Mowerboi moves forward fairly quickly, too fast for the blade to keep up with the grass-cutting. Obviously, having a robot mower regularly keeping the grass trimmed low will curb this problem, but I want a robot mower that can handle the tough jobs, too. In any case, when confronted with lots of thick, tall, grass, the 80-turn brushed DC motor I used was simply overwhelmed and didn't have the torque to push through. Thus, I set about 3D printing a "sharper" plastic blade that came to a finer point, and fitted it to a more powerful 35-turn 540-size motor and tried again. The lower turn count on the motor means that it draws a lot more current, but it's also more powerful and better able to hack through the grass. Finally, some success! The blade was able to hack away, sending the grass a-flying. The cutter head would still get snagged up and stop if I plowed head-on into the thickest stuff, but it was more than capable of trimming a lawn down to size. Sure, the five-inch blade would take a long time, and probably several passes, to actually cut the whole lawn. But when a robot's doing the work, who cares if takes a little longer to finish?

I even experimented with a further upgrade, producing a mean-looking six-incher complete with metal carpet trimmer blades bolted on. It was even more capable of chopping away at the greenery, as expected. However, I was a little concerned about having metal blades and heavy bolts spinning at such high velocity near my own soft, fleshy self. Fearing for my own safety, I decided I should design a safety shroud to protect me should the blade disintegrate or come loose while in use. Mowerboi is by no means a lean, mean, lawn-eating machine just yet. The relatively narrow six-inch-wide blade doesn't cut a huge swath through the grass, and it takes several passes to get the grass properly cut down to size. However, it does work; this is Mowerboi's minimum viable product, having just enough capability to get a basic mowing job done. If I took this platform and added automation, it could probably keep the lawn cut down to size by making two or three passes a week, even if it can't handle the overgrown jungle thicket I have now.