YouTuber’s Ford Festiva-Based Lawn Mower Has Two Engines, Two Seats, and One Purpose
And that’s to get clicks.
Almost nobody whose summer plans hinged on mowing lawns remembers the work with any fondness. Pushing a noxious, vibrating machine that you barely have the strength to start up hills in 90-degree weather isn't any fun, and it's made tolerable only by knowing there's a cold soda and a few bucks waiting for you on the other side. It's work nobody would elect to do if they had a better tool for the job, like an enclosed mower with air conditioning—a mower like the Ford-based "Ron Beer."
Created by the YouTube-famous Ginger Billy, the Ron Beer is the amalgamation of a first-gen Ford Festiva and the cutting hardware from a ride-on mower, mounted where the rear wheels would be. With a one-point-something-liter engine up front and a 600cc Briggs & Stratton engine out back, it makes mowing lawns of any size a trifle.
And the Ron Beer doesn't just make mowing easy, but a relative pleasure, with amenities not offered on even the finest traditional zero-turn mowers. While many ride-on mowers have cupholders, Ginger Billy points out there's no way to enjoy their contents without pausing work, which isn't so with the Ron Beer.
In addition to a roof to keep the ultraviolet rays off you, the Ron Beer also has air conditioning, a radio you can't hear over the unmuffled Briggs & Stratton, and a second seat so someone can ride along as you mow.
Sure, riding shotgun in a lawnmower isn't at the top of most people's lists in the real world, but in the Mike Judge-written one Ginger Billy seems to come from, it's surely a feature that made the Ron Beer the star of the 9th Annual Dallas Mower Expo.
