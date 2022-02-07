Watch the Lucid Air Cream the Porsche Taycan in a Drag Race

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S is not, by any reasonable standard, a slow car. However, everything is relative, and when lined up against a 1,111-horsepower Lucid Air, the face-melting Porsche seems just a little bit... sluggish.

Published by DragTimes on its YouTube channel and brought to our attention via InsideEVs, the straight-line racing experts put the Porsche and the Lucid through three separate races. Two standard standing-start drag races and a final rolling-start race. Before we dive into what happens, however, let's remind ourselves of what we're dealing with here.

In the Porsche corner, the Taycan Turbo S pumps out 750 hp and 774 pound-feet of torque with Launch Control active (power goes down to 616 hp when it isn't), uses a special two-speed transmission, weighs 5,101 pounds according to the manufacturer, and starts at $186,350. Representing Lucid, meanwhile, is the Air Dream Edition Performance. The highest performing version of the Lucid Air puts down 1,111 hp and 1,025 pound-feet of torque, makes do with just one speed just like most other EVs, weighs a little more at 5,236 pounds, and starts at $169,000. Of course, both are dual-motor all-wheel-drive luxury electric sedans going after the Tesla Model S's lunch.

Per their respective official spec sheets, the Air is said to hit 60 mph in 2.42 seconds while the Taycan does the same thing in 2.6. Porsche does not publish official quarter-mile drag times but, for what it's worth, the Lucid officially covers the distance in 9.67 seconds at 148.87 mph. This isn't strictly related to the contest at hand but, because you're probably curious, the Lucid also bests the Porsche when it comes to top speed, apparently able to hit 168 mph whereas the Taycan maxes out at 161.