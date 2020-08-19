2021 Porsche Taycan Has Subscription-Based Safety Features, But It's Not All Bad

Round two of Porsche Taycan versus the world is about to begin, and for the 2021 round of this bout, the Porsche will return to the ring with extra weights hidden in its gloves. For the upcoming model year, Porsche will add conveniences like GPS-based automatic nose lift, streamlined fast-charging with automated payment and new safety technologies to ease everyday drives. Owners are offered three months free with these handy assists, but after that, they'll have to choose: pay to permanently unlock the services, enter a month-by-month subscription plan or drop the features altogether.

Touted as a way for customers to buy features as over-the-air downloadable updates, Porsche's "Function On Demand" service does indeed offer convenient access to three such features via a monthly subscription. They include Porsche's range-maximizing nav system—Porsche Intelligent Range Manager (already available on 2020 models)—plus two new options for Taycans spec'd with Adaptive Cruise Control: Active Lane Keep Assist and Porsche InnoDrive. The former does as its name implies, and the latter functions as an advanced adaptive cruise control, one that accounts for speed limits, intersections, and traffic.