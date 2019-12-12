2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo Driving Range Falls Way Short of Advertised Figure, Says EPA

The 2020 Porsche Taycan is easily one of the most talked-about vehicles of this year, and rightfully so. It has a smorgasbord of impressive specs that match the hype, including a 2.6-second zero to 60-mile-per-hour time in top trim and as much as 750 horsepower. That said, it seems like the electric performance car's range may not be up to snuff if a recent rating released by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is to be believed.

The regulating body returned a range of just 201 miles on a single charge for the Taycan Turbo, far less than expected and advertised by the Stuttgart automaker.