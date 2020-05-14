The First Wrecked 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo Pops Up at a Salvage Auction

Being first often means being the best, unless of course you're the first known person to wreck a brand new sports car. We've seen the first crashed MKV Toyota Supra and even a few pre-production C8 Corvettes bite the dust ahead of launch, but this totaled 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo is a hard one to stomach. The battered Taycan currently sits at a New Jersey Copart lot awaiting a transferable title so it can be sold to the highest bidder. At first glance, the $165,270 all-electric sports sedan doesn't seem to be too damaged—a few scrapes on the front-end, a dismounted front tire, and a cracked wheel. But upon closer inspection, the fine details start to emerge.

via Copart

Copart lists the primary damage as being located on the "undercarriage," which unfortunately isn't visible by the photos; however, we can get an idea just how bad it might be by looking at some of the other apparent problems. We can see that the car is supported by bricks, while a part—perhaps a coolant line for the battery pack and rear drive unit—appears to be hanging from the bottom of the car. The rear suspension seems to be unusually low, and one of the back wheels' alignment is certainly out-of-spec. The driver's side airbags are also deployed. We're not sure what happened to this Taycan for it to be considered a total loss by the seller, which is listed as State Farm Insurance by Copart, but the subtle damage certainly raises some eyebrows on repair costs. Knowing that the Taycan keeps its batteries nested in a metal box on the underside of the car could potentially point at significant cell damage, though this isn't mentioned anywhere in the auction.

via Copart