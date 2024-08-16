Tesla Made a Cybertruck Cooler That Looks Like a Cyberpunk Toilet Tank

Tesla isn’t dumb enough to miss out on the opportunities to sell cute, overpriced Cybertruck-themed accessories to its loyal customers. All brands that sell six-figure vehicles do it, after all. So the fact that Tesla now sells a cooler with a Cybertruck-style design isn’t surprising. What is surprising is that it’s pretty lame, as far as coolers go, and it sort of looks like a cyberpunk toilet tank. Oh, and it costs $700.

At face value, the Cybertruck Cooler isn’t that terrible of a deal, even with its eye-watering price tag. Insulated coolers aren’t cheap, regardless of brand, and Tesla’s has a stainless steel exterior veneer, to match the truck’s infamous body panels. It’s also shaped to perfectly fit in the frunk of the Cybertruck. A similarly sized Yeti cooler with stainless steel cladding costs $800, so Tesla’s price isn’t terrible. Although, the aforementioned Yeti is slightly more capacious and is a more usable shape. Tesla’s does come with two little dividers, so Cybertruck owners can keep their hard seltzers away from their caned spritzes, though. Can we also talk about the label on the “Cyberbeers” pictured in the cooler? They look like they’re made for the cult from Yellowjackets.

Tesla

The shape of the cooler is inherently compromised for drink storage, too. Since it’s made to fit neatly in the truck’s frunk, its dimensions aren’t ideal for taller bottles and it has too many corners, which will make stacking cans more of a challenge. So it’s never going to be as useful as a purpose-built cooler, especially since it lacks the pull-down latches that keep most lids tightly closed during transport, as well as wheels or any other helpful features that most high-end coolers have.

If you’re buying one of these, it’s because you want it to fit perfectly in the frunk without taking up space in the bed—and you also want to stay on brand. (Although, if the Cybertruck had a halfway-decent bed, the former wouldn’t be a problem.) Additionally, legacy brands have it beat, as the Ford F-150 Lightning and Chevy Silverado EV contain rubber-lined frunks with drain plugs specifically so they can double as massive coolers.

As dorky as this Cybertruck Cooler is, I do get it. Its price isn’t entirely unreasonable considering how expensive coolers are and how typically overpriced car company gear is. It’s big enough at 56 quarts, and it doesn’t take up any bed space. It’s far from the most egregious automotive accessory I’ve seen. Still it seems silly to spend $700 on a cooler, especially when it looks more like something you’d see in a plumbing supply store in Mega-City One than something made to store beverages.

