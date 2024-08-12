The Cybertruck’s Range Extender Costs $16,000 and Takes Up a Third of the Bed

Before the Cybertruck launched, Tesla claimed one version of the electric pickup would offer 500 miles of range. Once deliveries finally began, the automaker could promise up to only 340 miles, and the 500-mile claim carried an asterisk: it required a range extender that wasn’t yet available. Unfortunately for would-be customers, pricing and some specs for that asterisk have been revealed, and it still falls short.

On the Tesla Cybertruck online configurator, you’ll now find an option for the range extender, which takes the form of an extra battery pack stashed in the bed of the truck. It costs an additional $16,000 and must be professionally installed at a Tesla service center. But it still only brings the Cybertruck’s maximum range up to 470 miles in the base pickup, below that original 500-mile estimate. Tesla hasn’t yet listed the range extender’s capacity.

Additionally, since the range extender is just a big battery pack, it’ll take up about a third of the available bed space, effectively reducing the bed to four feet. Tesla won’t say how much the extra battery pack will weigh, but you can safely figure it won’t be light.

Customers will have to wait until “early 2025” to get range extenders installed on their trucks according to Tesla, as long as there aren’t any delays. However, if you order a new Cybertruck, you can reserve a range extender for $500 with priority installation.

It’s also worth noting that this news comes shortly after Tesla dropped the $60,990 entry-level, rear-wheel-drive model from its website. So now the cheapest Cybertruck on offer is the all-wheel-drive version for $102,235. Add in the optional range extender and you’re up to $118,235. That’s just a few grand shy of the 845-hp “Cyberbeast” at $122,235.

For owners who will be towing more often than hauling gear, the range extender makes some sense. However, chopping off two feet of usable space seems a bit at odds with the idea of owning a pickup truck to begin with. Especially when the actual gains still don’t quite meet those that were promised.

