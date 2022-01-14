Tesla Cybertruck Production Delayed to 2023: Report

The actual reasoning for the delay remains publicly unknown. It's not clear if production has been postponed due to the pending completion of Gigafactory Texas, or if it could be related to the global semiconductor shortages and ongoing industry manufacturing challenges. Perhaps more realistically, Tesla's new ultra-dense 4680 battery cells may not yet be ready for prime time, meaning that the automaker has work to do before the heavy truck can meet its stated range goals.

The Drive could not reach out to Tesla to verify or contest the claims as the automaker dissolved its communications and public relations department some time ago. CEO Elon Musk says that he will communicate an updated product roadmap to shareholders on the next Tesla earnings call, which is slated for Jan. 26.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: rob@thedrive.com