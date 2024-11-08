The Tesla Cybertruck Can Now Be Leased—For $999 a Month

If you’ve been waiting to lease a Tesla Cybertruck, your time is now. The cheapest Cybertruck—the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive model—will run you $999 per month after a $7,500 down payment, for 36 months. Make sure to untick the box on the configurator to include Tesla’s estimated gas savings, though, as that inaccurately drops the monthly price to $907 per month.

Despite being far more expensive than initially promised, the Cybertruck has been a sales success. Even after Tesla killed off the $63,235 rear-wheel-drive version in August, the Cybertruck still went on to become the third best-selling EV in America over the third quarter of 2024. At first, Tesla was struggling to build Cybertrucks fast enough to fulfill its backorders, but its supply seems to have finally met or exceeded demand if leases are now on the table.

For that $999 per month, you get 600 horsepower from a dual-motor powertrain, 325 miles of estimated range, and a claimed 0-60 mph time of 4.1 seconds. If you step up to the more powerful, more expensive Cyberbeast trim, you’ll pay $1,148 per month, again after a $7,500 down payment, for 36 months. That extra money gets you 845 hp, 301 miles on a full charge, and acceleration from 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds. Both trims are rated to tow 11,000 pounds.

Now let’s put that into perspective. There are a few electric pickups on the market right now but, given the Cybertruck’s power, performance, and market positioning, we’ll focus on two spec’d similarly: the Rivian R1T Dual and Chevy Silverado EV RST.

Chevy Silverado EV RST and Rivian R1T. Chevrolet, Rivian

The Rivian R1T Dual also boasts a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain, as its name suggests. If you opt for the Performance Upgrade package, it offers 655 hp, 329 miles of claimed range, a 0-60 mph time of 3.4 seconds, and can tow 7,700 pounds. To lease it, you’ll pay $833 per month, with $7,500 down, for 36 months. If you add the Max Battery option, which bumps range to 420 miles and towing capacity to match the Cybertruck’s 11,000 pounds, that lease price jumps to $1,023 per month.

The Chevy Silverado EV RST comes with a 645-hp dual-motor powertrain and can travel 390 miles fully charged, on the standard “Extended Range” trim. It can tow 10,500 pounds, just short of the Cybertruck. To lease an RST, you’ll pay $946 per month for 36 months, after putting $7,500 down.

Tesla’s lease price for the Cybertruck might seem high at first, but it’s within the ballpark of the competition. The outlier is the standard-battery Rivian R1T, which can be leased for significantly less than Tesla’s cheapest pickup if you’re willing to sacrifice a bit of towing capacity. For some buyers, leasing a Cybertruck might also be more attractive than paying cash, as used Cybertruck values seem to be dropping.

