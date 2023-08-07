Lucid Air Price Slashed to Undercut Tesla Model S by $5,000

Lucid has overcome hurdles that many other electric vehicle startups couldn't—like, y'know, delivering cars to customers. But it's still suffering through the growing pains that we've seen with brands like Rivian and even Tesla early on. Sales need to increase and to put more butts in seats, the California-based car company is slashing prices of its Lucid Air sedan up to $12,400.

Lucid is cutting prices on three trim levels of the Air sedan: Pure, Touring, and Grand Touring. The latter two are the more powerful, longer-range models and they're the ones supposedly getting the $12,400 price cut. That drops the starting prices of the Air Touring and Air Grand Touring to $96,575 and $127,175, respectively. Meanwhile, the entry-level Air Pure will drop $5,000 to $83,875.

Lowering the entry-level Lucid Air Pure to $83,975 undercuts its closest competitor, the Tesla Model S, which starts at $89,880. At that price point, the Air Pure packs about the same range (410 miles for Lucid, 405 miles for Tesla) and similar performance (3.8 seconds to 60 mph for Lucid, 3.1 seconds for Tesla). There are also some new lease deals, meaning you can get the Air Pure for $749 per month.

However, if you're looking for the Lucid Air Sapphire—its tri-motor, 1,200 horsepower, mega-performance version—it's sticking with its $249,000 price tag.

Even with its discounted price, the base-model Lucid Air is still too expensive to qualify for the $7,500 federal tax break. Under the Inflation Reduction Act, electric cars (not SUVs) need to be under $55,000 to qualify and the Air is obviously way above that.

These prices will only stick around while supplies last, according to Lucid, so you might want to move quickly if you're interested.