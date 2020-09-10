2021 Lucid Air EV Launches With 517-Mile Range, $169,000 Price Tag

Lucid's new sedan, the Air, has all of the numbers. Its drivetrain is 17% more efficient than its rivals. It has over 1,000 horsepower with the potential for much more. And its massive range of 517 miles is the longest of any electric vehicle by far.

The price is also impressive—impressive as in steep. It's a "post-luxury" vehicle. The first models are all in the highest Dream trim level and will cost $169,000. To be fair, the company says the price for the base model will dip below $80,000, and reservations are open for the upcoming cheaper $139,000 and $95,000 trims. It also says the Air's technology is scalable to even lower price ranges. The company did not, however, mention any future model to compete with something game-changing like the Tesla Model 3.

But starting with the negative is a bit unfair, because this car is more than just its numbers. Sure, the incredible amount of horsepower allows it to beat any competitor down the quarter-mile with an ET of just 9.9 seconds, however, the EV drag race is a bit played out at this point, isn't it? What's impressive about this car is that it appears to have an excellent interior with well-finished tech, and most importantly, it's not the vaporware we see so often from other smaller manufacturers. This car is real.