Futuristic Tesla Cybertruck Design Already Looking Stale in Latest Photos

The Tesla Cybertruck is nearing production, which means that sightings of a near-production prototype have been a bit more frequent as of late. Unlike Tesla's "Project Highland" refresh for the Model 3, which supposedly leaked earlier this month after being spotted driving around in camouflage, Tesla has allowed testers of the oddly-shaped truck just let it all hang out—stainless steel body and all.

Another Cybertruck sighting occurred earlier this week near Tesla's factory in Fremont, California. Images of the spotting were quickly posted to Reddit where Tesla fans and critic were quick to comment on the "production-locked" version of the truck. Some people commented that the vehicle looked just a bit off, perhaps with a stubbier nose, while others commented on how the truck didn't quite grow on them like originally thought.

The Tesla Cybertruck was first revealed all the way back in November 2019, making its odd door-stop design about four years old at this point (which is nearly an entire model lifecycle for some automakers, or at least long enough for a mid-cycle refresh). The truck has since undergone some minor design changes, but the final design is "locked in" according to CEO Elon Musk. But has the concept design aged well?

"I think as we continue to see more pictures of it, just in every day spaces. It really starts to draw on you, how out of place it is," said one Redditor.

"Is it just me or does the front suddenly look less cool?" asked another.

To the second Reddit user's point, there have been several comments asking about the front end of the truck. Many have pointed out how the early concept's front end could prove to be a hazard for pedestrian accidents. Tesla has reportedly made small changes throughout various testing phases of Cybertruck prototypes, but it's not clear if Tesla redesigned anything drastic after locking in the design. One recent change that we definitely know bout is the front-opening trunk, similar to the F-150 Lightning's Mega Power Frunk.

Now, don't get me wrong—I love a weird car. Having something out there that isn't just another beigemobile crossover is a good thing. I mean, look how the Pontiac Aztek and Toyota FJ Cruiser have aged with cult followings.

However, this has me wondering if traditional automakers know what they're doing when it comes to concepts. Sure, you aren't seeing a Cybertruck everywhere you go (yet), but because the concept design was so close to what will ultimately end up on the road, people seem to be either yawning at sightings as if they are already mundane, or simply calling out the design for not aging gracefully despite not yet actually being released.

Either way, Musk doesn't care. Tesla's CEO has openly admitted that the truck could fail due to its rule-breaking looks. And with competitors right on the electric automaker's heels with their own battery-powered pickups, there are only a few months left before the market for EV trucks heats up—whether or not the Cybertruck becomes a real-world example of a futuristic workhorse, or become a victim of its own polarizing design will soon be fleshed out.